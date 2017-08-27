Garlic, seven ways: a recipe for student motivation

Garlic, seven ways. Sounds like a recipe, right? If you think of it in terms of drawing, I guess it is. This is my Sunday preparation for my classes tomorrow when I teach my first year students, many of whom don’t draw at all, how to keep a sketchbook. It’s not an easy task. This is a generation of kids who do everything on phones and computers. Using a pencil and paper is a little bit foreign to them. But I am a big believer in sketching out ideas, even for these graphic design students who are learning Adobe Illustrator for the first time. Because when you think about it, how can you illustrate something if you haven’t observed it, looked at its contours or thought about lights and darks?

The challenge for me is to find out how to keep them motivated enough to keep drawing all semester. I want them to draw at least twice a week so I’ve given them a list of ideas (draw your shoes, draw your lunch, draw a lamp, etc) but I also need to show them some techniques of drawing that we will practice in class tomorrow. I sat down last evening to draw three heads of garlic on my counter, and did a few more today. Garlic in contour, garlic with pencil shading and water-soluble graphite, garlic with brush pen (both permanent and water-soluble), garlic in monochrome (watercolour stick) and finally garlic in colour. I’ll load up my bad with art supplies for them to try, and keep my fingers crossed that this will be enough to get them started. Maybe I’ll even find one student who will take on the challenge of drawing three heads of garlic all semester…