Little bay

There was a rare calm near the lake today, which made it especially nice for sketching. Sailboats motoring in and out of the still water, a young boy fishing from the shore, families strolling by with ice cream cones, grandparents on lawn chairs in the park. The school year has not yet begun for most young people, which is what gave the day a lazy summer feeling. It was as if all parents took the day off work to be with their kids. I sketched looking out at the lake, but I listened to the happy sounds behind me of families enjoying the last days of summer. Sketched on Winsor & Newton paper, 9″ x 12″.