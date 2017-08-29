Little bay

There was a rare calm near the lake today, which made it especially nice for sketching. Sailboats motoring in and out of the still water, a young boy fishing from the shore, families strolling by with ice cream cones, grandparents on lawn chairs in the park. The school year has not yet begun for most young people, which is what gave the day a lazy summer feeling. It was as if all parents took the day off work to be with their kids. I sketched looking out at the lake, but I listened to the happy sounds behind me of families enjoying the last days of summer. Sketched on Winsor & Newton paper, 9″ x 12″.

LittleBay

5 Comments on “Little bay”

  1. raghulam says:
    August 29, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Beautiful .. I also want to experience Painting Outside .. Soon 😊

  2. Beverley Rankin says:
    August 29, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Beautiful!

  3. laurierosemont says:
    August 29, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Shari, Simply stunning. Are you selling it? One of my all-time-favorites, and that is practically impossilble to arrive at, keep up that joyful spirit, it always lifts me up.

  4. Judy Sopher says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:10 am

    Shari, this really conveys a feeling of peace-and quiet. It is just lovely.

  5. Bernadette says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I think your painting reflects your contentment and joy of the day. It is a beauty!

