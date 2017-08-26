A Winsor & Newton paper for daily sketches

This summer I had the privilege of having my Chicago Urban Sketchers symposium sponsored by Winsor & Newton. I often see people using really dry pan paint, so what a treat to be able to hand each participant a new palette and five tubes of fresh, artist quality paint to work with!

In the weeks before the symposium the sponsors sent me the same supplies to work with and included in the package was a spiral pad of paper I had never tried before. I used it for a few weeks and liked it so much that I painted all of my workshop prep on it, including this page of Winsor & Newton colour swatches from the palette that I used for all of my tree paintings (palms in Vancouver, the view from Nanaimo and the beach in Tofino).

It’s a great pad to use as a teaching tool because of the spiral binding, but I also appreciate that the pages are perforated so I can tear them out if need be. This is not their 100% cotton Professional Grade paper which probably is a bit more costly, but it’s great stock for my daily sketch outings because the paper can take repeated washes, the colours remain bright, and colours lift well if you need to lighten an area.

Now that the symposium is done I’m continuing to use this paper for daily sketching, including this one I did yesterday on my way to school.