Middle Beach

The best beaches are the ones where there are flat logs for sketchers to sit on. Don’t you agree? If you find the perfect one you can rest all your gear on it and the sand doesn’t get on your palette. I’ve only just arrived in Tofino, after a long and at times very twisty ride across Vancouver Island, but I had to get down to Middle Beach to do a quick sketch, feel the ocean breeze, and look up at the tall, tall trees. I’ve been waiting a long time to say I’ve seen both coasts of Canada!