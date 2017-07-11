Texture and value

I went out today with only a small sketch kit, not intending to paint anything large because of the haze, but when I saw this scene near the lake I couldn’t resist using some good paper. I had no large palette or brushes with me but I managed to eke out a quarter sheet with what I had, which was a travel palette and some good travel brushes.

The scene was a study in values and texture. The far side of Okanagan Lake has disappeared into the haze, and even the near side is hardly visible, so I painted in layers, getting lighter and less detailed as objects moved away from me. Painted on Arches 140lb rough paper on a picnic table near Cedar Creek Park.