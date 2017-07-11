Texture and value

Texture and valuePosted: July 11, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 15 Comments
I went out today with only a small sketch kit, not intending to paint anything large because of the haze, but when I saw this scene near the lake I couldn’t resist using some good paper. I had no large palette or brushes with me but I managed to eke out a quarter sheet with what I had, which was a travel palette and some good travel brushes.
The scene was a study in values and texture. The far side of Okanagan Lake has disappeared into the haze, and even the near side is hardly visible, so I painted in layers, getting lighter and less detailed as objects moved away from me. Painted on Arches 140lb rough paper on a picnic table near Cedar Creek Park.
That is hazy !!! Good job handling that in such subtle layers
This is truly brilliant! The work appears to be a quick impressionist sketch but has so many wonderful layers. I’d be curious as to what paints and brushes comprise your “small sketch kit”. I’d also be interested in another course series that shows some of your techniques for quick sketches.
Nice. I liked the use of layering.
Wonderful. I enjoyed your last posting with reference to Sargent. I see it here.
Beautiful record of a very sad time. So happy you did it!
Wow! This is gorgeous.
Amazing work – I can literally almost smell the smoke in the air. Beautiful job of layering.
This scene is amazingly beautiful. How wonderful nature is. Great job!
I love the gestural quality and depth.
Very moving.
I agree with Mary. She can almost smell the air & I can taste it. Good for you for sitting out & painting (so beautifully) in that. I bet your eyes were burning when you were through.
Like an old Chinese painting
This is lovely if that is a word that should be used for such a devastating event. But I agree-you can smell the smoke. I also agree with Stephen Brigham that another course would be great.
This painting has to be another one of my favorites. The muted tones are so eloquently placed. It is an emotional piece, beautifully done. Thank you for sharing.
Oh my gosh, this is an exceptional painting. I just love it.