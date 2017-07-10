Through the haze

If you’ve seen any footage of the wildfires in BC, you’ll know that it’s smoky and hazy in the Okanagan Valley where I am this week. In fact there’s so much smoke that it has travelled across Alberta and even into Manitoba. I was planning to paint some large format watercolours this week — views across the lake and over the vineyards — but that is impossible. The air quality is poor and the views are nonexistent. The only thing I did today was a small sketch from Quail’s Gate winery. In a few days I hope to be on Vancouver Island where the air is clearer. In the meantime I am hoping for rain in the interior of BC, and for the people who have been affected by the fires to be able to return home.