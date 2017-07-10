Through the haze

If you’ve seen any footage of the wildfires in BC, you’ll know that it’s smoky and hazy in the Okanagan Valley where I am this week. In fact there’s so much smoke that it has travelled across Alberta and even into Manitoba. I was planning to paint some large format watercolours this week — views across the lake and over the vineyards — but that is impossible. The air quality is poor and the views are nonexistent. The only thing I did today was a small sketch from Quail’s Gate winery. In a few days I hope to be on Vancouver Island where the air is clearer. In the meantime I am hoping for rain in the interior of BC, and for the people who have been affected by the fires to be able to return home. 

8 Comments on “Through the haze”

  1. Missy Walsh-Smith says:
    July 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Your sketch is lovely. I love all those white buildings. Too
    bad about the smoke! Darn. Hopefully the fires will be under control soon! Yep, skies are clear in our area.

  2. Tracey says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    You’re in my back yard Shari! So exciting to hear you are in the Okanagan!

  3. Susan Feniak says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    We are all hoping for rain and cooler temperatures here. Fingers crossed. Sorry to hear you won’t be able to paint some beautiful lake scenes while you are here.

  4. Alison says:
    July 10, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Hi Shari, I was just wondering about you and your whereabouts as I watched the news tonight. Glad to know you are in a safe, if smokey, area and heading west. Lovely sketch, great values.

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    July 11, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Wildfires are rampart now. Happens every year but that doesn’t make it any easier. But–your painting–I have been staring at it. Limited palette and unusual design element. Really exceptional.

