North Cascades HighwayPosted: July 9, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 13 Comments
After my workshop in Anacortes we decided to take the scenic road to Kelowna, BC, by meandering along the North Cascades Highway in Northern Washington State. It probably doubled our driving time but it was worth it for the views along the way. I had hoped to do at least four sketches on the road, and was especially looking forward to sketching the yellow hills of the Methow Valley but as the car thermometer moved past 100 degrees I gave up on the last few. In the cool mountains I sketched from the overlook above Diablo Lake, taking about 15 minutes to do this one and adding a bit of ink later.
A bit later in the morning the jagged peaks of Early Winter Spires could be seen from Washington Pass Overlook. I sketched this entirely on site, trying to capture the drama of sharp rock against sky.
I was recently just there in Kelowna! The view in west Kelowna and summerland is amazing!
It is beautiful here but very hazy because if the wildfires in BC.
Yeah, I agree, haha
Beautiful renditions
Thanks Kirk!
I am always amazed by your beautiful pieces * you are able to make us feel as if we are right there with you. Enjoy the rest of your trip.
I am delighted by how your two mountain scenes bring me back to the feeling of being in the Rockies! Thank you!
Lovely! I know those places and you caught them!
Thank you for this – you took me back to a magical trip there with my very magical dog
With the bonus of your lovely paintings
Absolutely beautiful sketch of Diabolo lake.
Wish I could have been to your workshop tho I know it was limited. Maybe someday. Your paintings make me so envious of your travels. I’ve been to Seattle but never anywhere else in the state. Your paintings are lovely.
Great as always, Shari! I’ve wanted to go to Kelowna ever since I saw that the Steve Martin movie “Roxanne” was filmed there. I even stayed through the credits just to see where it was filmed, way-back-when. And it’s a great idea to take that highway up there too- thanks! ~Tom