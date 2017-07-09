North Cascades Highway

After my workshop in Anacortes we decided to take the scenic road to Kelowna, BC, by meandering along the North Cascades Highway in Northern Washington State. It probably doubled our driving time but it was worth it for the views along the way. I had hoped to do at least four sketches on the road, and was especially looking forward to sketching the yellow hills of the Methow Valley but as the car thermometer moved past 100 degrees I gave up on the last few. In the cool mountains I sketched from the overlook above Diablo Lake, taking about 15 minutes to do this one and adding a bit of ink later.

A bit later in the morning the jagged peaks of Early Winter Spires could be seen from Washington Pass Overlook. I sketched this entirely on site, trying to capture the drama of sharp rock against sky.