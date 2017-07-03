Workshop demo at Christianson’s Nursery

July 3, 2017

I’m in Anacortes, Washington, giving a four-day workshop to a great group of local artists. I taught here three years ago and was thrilled to be invited back to paint this part of the world. The Pacific Northwest is breathtakingly beautiful, and the Skagit Valley is filled with delights for a painter’s eye. Yellow agricultural fields with a backdrop of mountains, historic towns, a proliferation of harbours, the San Juan islands in the distance, towering trees and on and on. Can you tell that I love it here?

Over the course of the four days we’ll be working on many things but I wanted a fun start to Day One so we sketched at Christianson’s Nursery in Mt. Vernon. The roses are in their prime and there’s something to sketch in every corner of the property. My demo was of the little schoolhouse framed by climbing roses and hydrangeas. Tomorrow we’ll get to the hard stuff like values, composition and perspective!

17 Comments on “Workshop demo at Christianson’s Nursery”

  1. Svetlana L says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Hi Shari, I love your blog and just read your last post that you teach not far from Seattle. Do you have an extra spot by any chance? I’d love to join! If not, thanks for all the posts! Inspiration for me every time:). Thanks! Svetlana

  2. jeanmackayart says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Have fun with the Anacortes sketchers. My best to Aleli, Missy, and all! Enjoy!

  3. michelepianist says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Beautiful how you turned an ordinary doorway into something so elegant! I really like the spontaneity in this one.

  4. Helen Phillips says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Wait. What? How are you in my area and I didn’t know?!
    Will you be doing anything near Seattle that I might be able to latch onto? Demos? Daniel Smith?

  5. beachamfineart says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    As always, your paintings are so much more alive than the scene in front of you (although, what a spectacular setting) ! Beautiful! Enjoy Washington, Shari!

  6. ksbeth says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    beautiful and what a wonderful experience –

  7. melissa van ness says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    After all this time of reading Shari’s blog, here I am in her Anacortes workshop! The first day was wonderful & we’re expecting more of the same tomorrow. I feel like I’m in close proximity with one of the sketching “gods”! She really does walk among we mortals……

  8. Judy Sopher says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:08 am

    What a beautiful setting. Thanks for posting both the photo and your painting–love it.

  9. Monique says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:02 am

    The splashes of pinks just does it for me..apart from the bright white,shades of green..over door sign..so everything.

  10. pegjuanita says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Gosh…I’m jealous!! Love the painting. I was there 2 months ago and I know exactly where you saw this scene, because I too wanted to sketch it (but didn’t, sadly…)

  11. Roger Nield MBE says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I really enjoyed the blog – please may I reblog it?

