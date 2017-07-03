Workshop demo at Christianson’s Nursery

I’m in Anacortes, Washington, giving a four-day workshop to a great group of local artists. I taught here three years ago and was thrilled to be invited back to paint this part of the world. The Pacific Northwest is breathtakingly beautiful, and the Skagit Valley is filled with delights for a painter’s eye. Yellow agricultural fields with a backdrop of mountains, historic towns, a proliferation of harbours, the San Juan islands in the distance, towering trees and on and on. Can you tell that I love it here?

Over the course of the four days we’ll be working on many things but I wanted a fun start to Day One so we sketched at Christianson’s Nursery in Mt. Vernon. The roses are in their prime and there’s something to sketch in every corner of the property. My demo was of the little schoolhouse framed by climbing roses and hydrangeas. Tomorrow we’ll get to the hard stuff like values, composition and perspective!