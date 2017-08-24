Page one

This is back to school week for me (classes start in the middle of August at my school!) so it’s time to switch gears. To go from having long days to paint and sketch to trying to squeeze in some sketching minutes between classes or on my commute to and from school. Coincidentally today also marked the start of a new sketchbook. A fresh page. A clean slate. My journey into town this morning to pick up some frames led me through Park Extension, and with a bit of time to spare before class, I cracked open the sketchbook and painted a typical entranceway that you might see on any one of a number of streets in the neighbourhood. A fitting way to start the school year and the book, I guess.