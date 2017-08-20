Aquarius test, part two

Aquarius test, part twoPosted: August 20, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This morning I was a spectator at the half-marathon in Lachine, so I brought along my sketch bag and passed a few hours painting until the race was over. As promised, I included a few small sheets of Strathmore Aquarius, as a follow-up to yesterday’s tests on this same paper. It was a good morning for sketching and I was able to get two quick ones in — one facing the Lachine Canal and the other one facing the finish line.
This time, I penciled in my drawing first and then moved on to paint. Aquarius is still a strange paper to me. It takes a long time to dry — longer than I am used to on a sunny day with a bit of wind — and it does absorb the pigment and lighten the values as it dries. I don’t dislike the experience of working on it, but it takes some getting used to. I can see why people make sketchbooks out of this. Thin paper that remains flat after wetting is a big advantage. Would I use it again? Probably. It has a softness that I like (great for atmospheric effects too, I bet), it’s reasonably priced, and seems to be just fine for quick sketches.
Hi Shari…..have you tried the Gemini paper by Strathmore? It comes in 120 lbs and has more of a texture of a Cold Press paper. I find that the Aquarius is more like a Hot Press as well. I am going to try the Gemini paper.
Sorry I mean 140LB.
These are wonderful Shari..and yes, I remember the fiberglass well !!!!!
Not sure quite why but for some reason these look different, more so than yesterday’s flowers … but guess it must be the paper. Presumably you were at the half marathon because you were using the paper for the second day running!
I especially like the second painting as I always like your paintings with buildings, people and wires. What size are these?I looked into that paper and only found it in full sheets.
And last, do you mean that people buy full sheets and cut these down to make sketchbooks? I have been making several myself using various papers . Not that you can’t buy them but it is just fun to make them, especially as I don’t paint that large.
Excellent Shari.