Aquarius test, part two

This morning I was a spectator at the half-marathon in Lachine, so I brought along my sketch bag and passed a few hours painting until the race was over. As promised, I included a few small sheets of Strathmore Aquarius, as a follow-up to yesterday’s tests on this same paper. It was a good morning for sketching and I was able to get two quick ones in — one facing the Lachine Canal and the other one facing the finish line.

This time, I penciled in my drawing first and then moved on to paint. Aquarius is still a strange paper to me. It takes a long time to dry — longer than I am used to on a sunny day with a bit of wind — and it does absorb the pigment and lighten the values as it dries. I don’t dislike the experience of working on it, but it takes some getting used to. I can see why people make sketchbooks out of this. Thin paper that remains flat after wetting is a big advantage. Would I use it again? Probably. It has a softness that I like (great for atmospheric effects too, I bet), it’s reasonably priced, and seems to be just fine for quick sketches.