Aquarius test

Years ago if you used Strathmore Aquarius paper, it had a nasty side effect of leaving fibreglass fibres in your hand as you painted. Very itchy and to be avoided all costs, for those of you who remember that old stock. But the Aquarius II paper seems to be reformulated without the offending shards, so I tried some today. It’s quite light (80 lb) and even though it’s labeled as cold press paper it seemed more like hot press to me. I like the sharp edges you get with direct painting (no pencil or pen on this) and the way the colours remain bright. The advantage of this paper is that even though it is very thin, the combination of natural and synthetic fibres keep it from buckling (this was just clipped to a board without taping the edges). As the paint dried it created some interesting edges and effects which worked quite well for the echinacea in my garden, but I’m not sure I’d use this for anything more than a quick sketch. When I wet the paper and washed over it with a diluted pale green in the background, the edges dried quickly, making it hard to go back into a damp area with more pigment (a characteristic I dislike about hot press paper). Tomorrow I’ll take it on the road and sketch an urban scene to see how it handles in the field.