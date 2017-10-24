Studio stuff

Posted: October 24, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |10 Comments

Whenever I clean up my studio I find unopened sketchbooks — usually carted home from a symposium and stored in a drawer — that result in me setting aside my cleaning to starting a sketch. As you know, there’s nothing more inviting than a pristine book of white paper, especially one you’ve never tried before.

I think I brought this particular one home from Manchester last year. It’s a Seawhite Eco Sketchbook with a Kraft paper cover. Many watercolorists have suggested that I try Seawhite watercolour books, but this is not the same stock as that. From the Seawhite website, this particular sketchbook is described as ecological cartridge paper — probably better for pencil or ink work. But I thought I’d give it a try with some light washes to test it out. It breaks the routine to work on different grades of paper than what you’re used to.  For this sketch, I started with the very dark areas, using more pigment than water on the brush — and then moved to wetter, more transparent areas. I like the opaqueness of the paint on the paper and the way I could build up several layers, especially with the bright colours. It almost felt like I was working with gouache. In fact, I may try that next time to see what it’s like. If you’ve ever tried this paper, I’d love to hear how you use it.
StudioStuff

10 Comments on “Studio stuff”

  1. Vicky Porter says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    After seeing this, I think your next Craftsy class should be ‘Painting Reflective and Transparent Surfaces.’ This is stunning!

    Reply
  2. joani1 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    It IS stunning – so clean and fresh and gorgeous – you’ve done it again, Sherri!

    Reply
  3. loisajay says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Stunning is most definitely the word. I love this!

    Reply
  4. John Hofman says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Amazing work! I second the previous comment about a future craftsy class.

    Reply
  5. Bernadette says:
    October 24, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    It is a contrast to your other works, certainly beautiful but also different perhaps because your darks are so defined. It is a lovely work. I especially appreciate your detailed lesson in both paper and paint application. Thank you.

    Reply
  6. Carol King says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I love this! And I agree with Vicky Porter’s comment above.

    Reply
  7. Mary says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Wowser! I agree with Vicky and everyone who said this is stunning. I exclaimed out loud! Not that this is unusual when I open your postings but something about this one really got me smiling on the inside. Your work really lifts my spirits.

    Reply
  8. Alison says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Regardless of the paper or medium, your touch is magic!

    Reply
  9. Lisa Bancroft says:
    October 25, 2017 at 12:56 am

    ‘Mostly Montreal, most of time’ should read ‘Mostly Magic, all of the time’ — no matter the subject, that Blaukopf magic touch is always there. You amaze me.

    Reply
  10. Judy Sopher says:
    October 25, 2017 at 2:51 am

    Agree with all of the above. Would be another great Craftsy course. Love this painting.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s