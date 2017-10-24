Studio stuff

Studio stuffPosted: October 24, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
Whenever I clean up my studio I find unopened sketchbooks — usually carted home from a symposium and stored in a drawer — that result in me setting aside my cleaning to starting a sketch. As you know, there’s nothing more inviting than a pristine book of white paper, especially one you’ve never tried before.
I think I brought this particular one home from Manchester last year. It’s a Seawhite Eco Sketchbook with a Kraft paper cover. Many watercolorists have suggested that I try Seawhite watercolour books, but this is not the same stock as that. From the Seawhite website, this particular sketchbook is described as ecological cartridge paper — probably better for pencil or ink work. But I thought I’d give it a try with some light washes to test it out. It breaks the routine to work on different grades of paper than what you’re used to. For this sketch, I started with the very dark areas, using more pigment than water on the brush — and then moved to wetter, more transparent areas. I like the opaqueness of the paint on the paper and the way I could build up several layers, especially with the bright colours. It almost felt like I was working with gouache. In fact, I may try that next time to see what it’s like. If you’ve ever tried this paper, I’d love to hear how you use it.
After seeing this, I think your next Craftsy class should be ‘Painting Reflective and Transparent Surfaces.’ This is stunning!
It IS stunning – so clean and fresh and gorgeous – you’ve done it again, Sherri!
Stunning is most definitely the word. I love this!
Amazing work! I second the previous comment about a future craftsy class.
It is a contrast to your other works, certainly beautiful but also different perhaps because your darks are so defined. It is a lovely work. I especially appreciate your detailed lesson in both paper and paint application. Thank you.
I love this! And I agree with Vicky Porter’s comment above.
Wowser! I agree with Vicky and everyone who said this is stunning. I exclaimed out loud! Not that this is unusual when I open your postings but something about this one really got me smiling on the inside. Your work really lifts my spirits.
Regardless of the paper or medium, your touch is magic!
‘Mostly Montreal, most of time’ should read ‘Mostly Magic, all of the time’ — no matter the subject, that Blaukopf magic touch is always there. You amaze me.
Agree with all of the above. Would be another great Craftsy course. Love this painting.