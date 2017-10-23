The park, without the dog

I visit the same park every day with my dog, and every day I think, “I’ve gotta come back here to sketch the trees.” Well, we are having a long run of unusually great autumn days, so today I went back to the park, without the dog. I wanted to capture the great wall of trees before the leaves come down (that may happen tomorrow when it rains) and I couldn’t believe that it’s still possible to sit outside with no gloves on at the end of October! It’s always hard painting trees in the fall. It’s near impossible to capture the electric oranges without having the colours look too garish, so I just try to suggest yellows and reds and soft greens, hoping to convey an impression of autumn. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 16″ x 8″.