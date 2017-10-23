The park, without the dogPosted: October 23, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I visit the same park every day with my dog, and every day I think, “I’ve gotta come back here to sketch the trees.” Well, we are having a long run of unusually great autumn days, so today I went back to the park, without the dog. I wanted to capture the great wall of trees before the leaves come down (that may happen tomorrow when it rains) and I couldn’t believe that it’s still possible to sit outside with no gloves on at the end of October! It’s always hard painting trees in the fall. It’s near impossible to capture the electric oranges without having the colours look too garish, so I just try to suggest yellows and reds and soft greens, hoping to convey an impression of autumn. Sketched in a Handbook Watercolour Journal, 16″ x 8″.
Shari, I always look forward to your colorful autumn sketches. Then I look forward to your snow/wheelbarrow sketch, and then the wonderful rocks, water and boat sketches. Thanks for providing an all season bounty of gorgeous paintings!
Fantastic Shari. Once again, I love the abstract quality. Good thing you painted these today. The leaves have not been staying long on the trees.
Shari – how do you get the very intense darks back in the trees? I always struggle with not enough contrast – and just in this small sketch, you’ve executed so beautifully, without muddying up, which is what happens when I go back in and try to bring out intense darks! Suggestions?
I like the way you represented the leaves and their colours. You captured autumn in your painting.
Thank goodness for one more beautiful day before rain then snow! Your “Great Wall of tress” is great! I so appreciate you sharing your everyday paintings and instructions. Thank you.
I love how your darks make the trees in front pop. Well done!
Your work is always so amazing. And you make it look easy. ‘but it’s not’ . lol
I especially love how cleverly you’ve continued background trees & trunks in each section’s specific color – I know how you did it but your choice doing it makes a successfully subtle “cap” to the continuity of foreground gray trunks …. & shapes of main trees are just fabulous
Well done…. again