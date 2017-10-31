Subway people

Subway peoplePosted: October 31, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
If I lived downtown instead of in the suburbs, I would definitely take the subway to work. The Montreal metro is one of the best places to draw people. Unlike the bumpy bus ride, the subway ride is smooth enough to get some drawing done. Plus people usually stay still from stop to stop, allowing me to get some quick drawing done. And no matter what time of day, the ride (or the stale subway air) seems to lull them into a state of motionless oblivion. Sketched in a Stillman & Birn Zeta sketchbook, 3.5″ x 5″ (the book I always keep in my bag).
Good subway sketches! I enjoy sketching on the subway if I am going into the city. I think the motion of the train lulls them into a semi-trance. lol
Love the line drawings from your subway ride. I remember falling asleep on the express bus I took to work several years ago. It was a good place to take a short nap before arriving downtown. I see now that I should have been sketching rather than snoozing!
Love your line work & characters – mechanical pencil or what ?