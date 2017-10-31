Subway people

If I lived downtown instead of in the suburbs, I would definitely take the subway to work. The Montreal metro is one of the best places to draw people. Unlike the bumpy bus ride, the subway ride is smooth enough to get some drawing done. Plus people usually stay still from stop to stop, allowing me to get some quick drawing done. And no matter what time of day, the ride (or the stale subway air) seems to lull them into a state of motionless oblivion. Sketched in a Stillman & Birn Zeta sketchbook, 3.5″ x 5″ (the book I always keep in my bag).