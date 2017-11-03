A step-by-step street scene

A few weeks back someone asked me how much of a scene I draw in pencil before I add paint to my sketches. I haven’t had much time this semester for any instructional posts, but today I took some quick phone shots of the process so I could illustrate the steps.

Lately I’ve been finding places to sketch right near my school so I can paint as long as possible and then scoot over to class. This is the type of scene I often sketch on the way to work. Time spent sketching in the car for this one: about an hour. Time spent adding details at home: about 15 minutes.

The first step is to add some quick pencil lines. I chose this scene because I like the way all the utility poles on this street are leaning to the right. I don’t draw in a lot of details that I can add later with a brush such as writing on the street signs or details on the buildings. Just a general placement of things on the page.

The first wash I put down is the sky and the road — both grey this week. I didn’t have time to draw in a full double-page spread but I did go over the middle of the book a little bit.

The next step is to add in the middle values, using a limited palette of Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson, Phthalo Green and Quinacridone Gold (for that late autumn warmth).

After that I frame the little white building in the distance with some good darks, and I try to vary them as I go — gold to green to red to brown. I use a bit of blue for the trash cans and house shadow, and I start to add in some of the finer details but realize that my rigger brush is at home, and my class is about to start.

After school, I add in the details with a finer brush: the wires, the signage, and a few details on the buildings. Sketched in a Handbook Journal, 8 x 8″.

  1. christine says:
    November 3, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    A wonderful lesson. Thanks, Shari!

    Reply
  2. Dottie Aiken says:
    November 3, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Thank you for documenting this. Love it. You’re great at using every available moment. Hope u weren’t late for class.

    Reply
  3. romy2611 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Thanks Shari for showing step by step how you create your paintings. It’s really helpful for our practice and improvement🙏🏻💋

    Reply
  4. sherylmcdougald says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Super helpful, thank you Shari! I see how much the first grey wash lightens as it dries…

    Reply
  5. Leslie Blackwell says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I like how your paint puddles at the end of some strokes, and your sense of composition. Thanks!

    Reply
  6. Helen Phillips says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Thank you!

    Reply
  7. DiniAlice says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Thanks so much. Really apprciated seeing your process.

    Reply
  8. David says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Thanks for letting us see your process, this is important stuff!

    Reply
  9. sue says:
    November 3, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Love this, I always add too much detail to the pencil drawing and then have to erase, or hope the paint will cover it. thanks for the step by step.

    Reply
  10. a magic moment with holly says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    And yet another, thank you! And,” this is important stuff.” Your step by step is most helpful.

    Reply
  11. Helen C says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Thank you, Shari. This helps a lot!

    Reply
  12. loisajay says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    This was fantastic, Shari. For a minute (just a minute!), I was thinking ‘this looks easy enough. I should try it.’ What was I thinking?! 😀 I will keep trying, but thank you so much for the step by step. It really helps me to have it broken down into little sound bites.

    Reply
  13. Belinda says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Being the “someone”, thank you Shari for this illustration! Never even thought of using a rigger brush. I use pen after the watercolor is put down, but I find the sketch becomes less spontaneous. Excited to give this a try. 😁

    Reply
  14. Mary says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    You are so generous to share. Some of your painted sketches look so ambitious, and now to see this step by step, it makes more sense. I especially appreciate that you included the amount of time it takes. This has been extremely helpful – THANKS!!

    Reply
  15. Agnès McLaughlin says:
    November 4, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Amazing ! So much time and dedication for your sketches. Thank you for sharing your process You are such an inspiration 🤗

    Reply
  16. M. L. Kappa says:
    November 4, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Thanks, Shari, I enjoyed this! Question: do you take a photo to remind you of the details when at home?

    Reply

