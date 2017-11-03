A step-by-step street scene

A step-by-step street scenePosted: November 3, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
A few weeks back someone asked me how much of a scene I draw in pencil before I add paint to my sketches. I haven’t had much time this semester for any instructional posts, but today I took some quick phone shots of the process so I could illustrate the steps.
Lately I’ve been finding places to sketch right near my school so I can paint as long as possible and then scoot over to class. This is the type of scene I often sketch on the way to work. Time spent sketching in the car for this one: about an hour. Time spent adding details at home: about 15 minutes.
The first step is to add some quick pencil lines. I chose this scene because I like the way all the utility poles on this street are leaning to the right. I don’t draw in a lot of details that I can add later with a brush such as writing on the street signs or details on the buildings. Just a general placement of things on the page.
The first wash I put down is the sky and the road — both grey this week. I didn’t have time to draw in a full double-page spread but I did go over the middle of the book a little bit.
The next step is to add in the middle values, using a limited palette of Burnt Sienna, Alizarin Crimson, Phthalo Green and Quinacridone Gold (for that late autumn warmth).
After that I frame the little white building in the distance with some good darks, and I try to vary them as I go — gold to green to red to brown. I use a bit of blue for the trash cans and house shadow, and I start to add in some of the finer details but realize that my rigger brush is at home, and my class is about to start.
After school, I add in the details with a finer brush: the wires, the signage, and a few details on the buildings. Sketched in a Handbook Journal, 8 x 8″.
A wonderful lesson. Thanks, Shari!
Thank you for documenting this. Love it. You’re great at using every available moment. Hope u weren’t late for class.
Thanks Shari for showing step by step how you create your paintings. It’s really helpful for our practice and improvement🙏🏻💋
Super helpful, thank you Shari! I see how much the first grey wash lightens as it dries…
I like how your paint puddles at the end of some strokes, and your sense of composition. Thanks!
Thank you!
Thanks so much. Really apprciated seeing your process.
Thanks for letting us see your process, this is important stuff!
Love this, I always add too much detail to the pencil drawing and then have to erase, or hope the paint will cover it. thanks for the step by step.
And yet another, thank you! And,” this is important stuff.” Your step by step is most helpful.
Thank you, Shari. This helps a lot!
This was fantastic, Shari. For a minute (just a minute!), I was thinking ‘this looks easy enough. I should try it.’ What was I thinking?! 😀 I will keep trying, but thank you so much for the step by step. It really helps me to have it broken down into little sound bites.
Being the “someone”, thank you Shari for this illustration! Never even thought of using a rigger brush. I use pen after the watercolor is put down, but I find the sketch becomes less spontaneous. Excited to give this a try. 😁
You are so generous to share. Some of your painted sketches look so ambitious, and now to see this step by step, it makes more sense. I especially appreciate that you included the amount of time it takes. This has been extremely helpful – THANKS!!
Amazing ! So much time and dedication for your sketches. Thank you for sharing your process You are such an inspiration 🤗
Thanks, Shari, I enjoyed this! Question: do you take a photo to remind you of the details when at home?