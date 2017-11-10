Another bus guy

A few weeks ago I took advantage of an offer that the Société de transport de Montréal dropped in my mailbox: email them a request and they would send you a transit pass good for ten free train or bus rides. Great initiative to get more people to ride public transit! It’s come in handy these past few weeks and I’ve enjoyed riding the bus to school. In the twenty minutes or so that I have (if I manage to snag a seat) I can get a quick drawing done. Today I caught this guy who slept the whole way to the subway station. The problem with sleeping people is that their heads tend to droop more and more as the motion of the bus lulls them into a deeper sleep. But at one point the bus hit a bump in the road, the slump became less pronounced, and I was able to complete his face.

After school I headed downtown to see a not-to-be-missed exhibition at the Klinkhoff Gallery in Montreal. John Little is arguably one of Montreal’s finest living painters, and it’s rare to see this many of his paintings all in one place. I am a huge fan of his work, especially his colour mixes (there’s no end to the number of greys on his canvases), so I spent a good hour getting lost in these street scenes. The show is on for another week or so, and then moves on to Toronto from November 23 to December 9. Well worth a visit.