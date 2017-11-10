Another bus guy

Posted: November 10, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

A few weeks ago I took advantage of an offer that the Société de transport de Montréal dropped in my mailbox: email them a request and they would send you a transit pass good for ten free train or bus rides. Great initiative to get more people to ride public transit! It’s come in handy these past few weeks and I’ve enjoyed riding the bus to school. In the twenty minutes or so that I have (if I manage to snag a seat) I can get a quick drawing done. Today I caught this guy who slept the whole way to the subway station. The problem with sleeping people is that their heads tend to droop more and more as the motion of the bus lulls them into a deeper sleep. But at one point the bus hit a bump in the road, the slump became less pronounced, and I was able to complete his face.

AnotherBusGuy

After school I headed downtown to see a not-to-be-missed exhibition at the Klinkhoff Gallery in Montreal. John Little is arguably one of Montreal’s finest living painters, and it’s rare to see this many of his paintings all in one place. I am a huge fan of his work, especially his colour mixes (there’s no end to the number of greys on his canvases), so I spent a good hour getting lost in these street scenes. The show is on for another week or so, and then moves on to Toronto from November 23 to December 9. Well worth a visit.

 

2 Comments on “Another bus guy”

  1. Bernadette says:
    November 10, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Gorgeous work! You never fail to impress me. When I grow up, I hope to achieve 10% of your determination to persist and grow comfortable with the work of my hand. Thank you.

    Reply
  2. M. L. Kappa says:
    November 11, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Thanks for introducing me to the work of John Little, Shari, I especially like the way he captures light on snow.🍁

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s