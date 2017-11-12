Late to the party

Yesterday was the 10th anniversary of Urban Sketchers, and all over the world sketchers from regional chapters participated in a 24hr sketchwalk. Have a look on Instagram to see the vast range of sketches: #uskglobal24hrsketchwalk2017

Sadly, yesterday I had grading to do and couldn’t get out at all. But this morning I wanted to mark the occasion with a sketch, even if I was alone in my cold car and not in the company of fellow sketchers. I am so grateful to have found my Urban Sketchers family — friends from all around the world who love to sketch on location, and who share their art and knowledge generously. This has enriched my life in more ways than I can express. Thank you Gabi Campanario and happy birthday Urban Sketchers!