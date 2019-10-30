Sketch with me in Spain in 2020

I haven’t yet finished scanning my sketches from September’s travel sketching workshop in Italy with French Escapade, but I’m already looking forward to teaching with them again in Spain in June of 2020. And this time, it’s in a region of Spain that I’ve already visited (and loved), which makes it even more exciting.

A few years back I spent some time touring the Costa Brava after teaching at the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Barcelona. I sketched along the coast in Tossa de Mar and Cadaques, as well as in towns like Girona, Monells and Pals. (Some of my sketches from that week are reposted below.) It’s such a dramatic and beautiful coastline, and I’m super excited about giving a workshop where the focus will be on boats, water, reflections, beaches and rocks (as well as a seaside botanical garden, a Romanesque village and the town where Salvador Dalí was born!). Plus we’ll be staying at a hotel by the sea, so we won’t have far to go to find subjects to draw.

Dates for 2020 are June 8-15 (still open), or June 15-22 (two spots remaining). If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to ask me, and for more info have a look here.

  1. Ingrid Lacis says:
    October 30, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    ….aren’t these fabulous…one day you have to go on t one of these trips….beginners are fine. 🧡🧡🧡

  2. carmelcampbell says:
    October 30, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Your sketches are beautiful. So clean. The colors sparkle. I am too excited to be joining you next June in Costa Brava. I live in a coastal area in Queensland, Australia. However coastal areas in Europe have a certain magic.

  3. TonyU says:
    October 30, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    How lovely to see so many of your sketches in one post Shari. I can almost feel the warmth. Happy memories and the promise of sun next year to help get you through the winter!

  4. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    October 31, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Good Morning dear Shari,

    Every time I say this is the best and you are producing the next one The Very Best,

    What a splendid and the very suiting color combination, bringing them close to the original structures..

    What can I say when you are making the best sketches beating the other and nothing more to say.

    Blessings to you.
    Uma

  5. munchmeister says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Wonderful works.

  6. shawnthompsonart says:
    October 31, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Beautiful pics of Spain!

  7. Judy Sopher says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Every one of these is a beauty. I was overwhelmed by the first one.Terrific. But each was a winner.

