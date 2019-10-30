Sketch with me in Spain in 2020

I haven’t yet finished scanning my sketches from September’s travel sketching workshop in Italy with French Escapade, but I’m already looking forward to teaching with them again in Spain in June of 2020. And this time, it’s in a region of Spain that I’ve already visited (and loved), which makes it even more exciting.

A few years back I spent some time touring the Costa Brava after teaching at the Urban Sketchers Symposium in Barcelona. I sketched along the coast in Tossa de Mar and Cadaques, as well as in towns like Girona, Monells and Pals. (Some of my sketches from that week are reposted below.) It’s such a dramatic and beautiful coastline, and I’m super excited about giving a workshop where the focus will be on boats, water, reflections, beaches and rocks (as well as a seaside botanical garden, a Romanesque village and the town where Salvador Dalí was born!). Plus we’ll be staying at a hotel by the sea, so we won’t have far to go to find subjects to draw.

Dates for 2020 are June 8-15 (still open), or June 15-22 (two spots remaining). If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to ask me, and for more info have a look here.