Dia de los Muertos in Oaxaca

Posted: October 31, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

Happy Halloween from Oaxaca! I’m here for a few days, sketching the Dia de Los Muertos festivities! Its my first time in Mexico, so you can imagine what it’s like for me to be sketching here during this holiday. Full-on sensory overload! I thought I’d post a few from today, photographed on location in the Zocalo where I sketched a fantastic brass band, all wearing bright red pants and shiny black shoes. After a break that included trying a cup of the famous chocolate con leche, I sketched the balloon vendors. This holiday lasts three days so more to come tomorrow.

8 Comments on “Dia de los Muertos in Oaxaca”

  1. Kirk says:
    October 31, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Enjoy Mexico! My wife and I always liked visiting Mazatlan, Mexico!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Carol Bershad says:
    October 31, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Thanks, Shari. I love following your adventures and continue to be inspired by your sketches. Carol

    Like

    Reply
  3. Donna says:
    October 31, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    OLE’ !!! Enjoy all the excitement.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:38 am

    So funny that we’re both in Mexico, and at this time of year!
    What mediums are you using in the these? I better get my set-up organized for standing and sketching during the festivities here.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Good Evening dear Shari,

    Both the images are very beautiful, but the first one is top.

    Blessings.
    Uma

    Like

    Reply
  6. carmelcampbell says:
    November 1, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    I hope you have a great time. Your people sketches are fabulous. The color is so fresh!

    Like

    Reply
  7. joantav says:
    November 1, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Everything there looks so lively and colorful!!! Love these…thanks for sharing.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Gina says:
    November 1, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Looks like you might be using watercolor pencils…love the musicians!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s