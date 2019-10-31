Dia de los Muertos in Oaxaca

Happy Halloween from Oaxaca! I’m here for a few days, sketching the Dia de Los Muertos festivities! Its my first time in Mexico, so you can imagine what it’s like for me to be sketching here during this holiday. Full-on sensory overload! I thought I’d post a few from today, photographed on location in the Zocalo where I sketched a fantastic brass band, all wearing bright red pants and shiny black shoes. After a break that included trying a cup of the famous chocolate con leche, I sketched the balloon vendors. This holiday lasts three days so more to come tomorrow.