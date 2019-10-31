Dia de los Muertos in Oaxaca

Dia de los Muertos in OaxacaPosted: October 31, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Happy Halloween from Oaxaca! I’m here for a few days, sketching the Dia de Los Muertos festivities! Its my first time in Mexico, so you can imagine what it’s like for me to be sketching here during this holiday. Full-on sensory overload! I thought I’d post a few from today, photographed on location in the Zocalo where I sketched a fantastic brass band, all wearing bright red pants and shiny black shoes. After a break that included trying a cup of the famous chocolate con leche, I sketched the balloon vendors. This holiday lasts three days so more to come tomorrow.
Enjoy Mexico! My wife and I always liked visiting Mazatlan, Mexico!
LikeLike
Thanks, Shari. I love following your adventures and continue to be inspired by your sketches. Carol
LikeLike
OLE’ !!! Enjoy all the excitement.
LikeLike
So funny that we’re both in Mexico, and at this time of year!
What mediums are you using in the these? I better get my set-up organized for standing and sketching during the festivities here.
LikeLike
Good Evening dear Shari,
Both the images are very beautiful, but the first one is top.
Blessings.
Uma
LikeLike
I hope you have a great time. Your people sketches are fabulous. The color is so fresh!
LikeLike
Everything there looks so lively and colorful!!! Love these…thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
Looks like you might be using watercolor pencils…love the musicians!
LikeLike