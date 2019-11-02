Templo de Santo Domingo de Guzman

Before visiting the Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca, I sketched outside on the plaza in front of Santo Domingo. It’s a very lively, touristy area but there’s a shaded spot with benches and a view of the facade. My original intention was to sketch the Baroque architecture but the landscaping in the front was so beautiful — with its tall spikes of some kind of agave — that my eye stopped there. Today I hope to visit a very special garden that I only caught a glimpse of from the windows of the museum itself: the Jardin Etnobotanico de Oaxaca. The only way to visit is by guided tour, so we’ll see how my sketching while walking system works out.