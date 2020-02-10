Window view

I’m not complaining about the first week of February. So far we’ve had one big winter storm and in addition to that, another overnight snowfall even before we had a chance to properly dig out from the first. But that’s ok with me. I’ll take snow over rain in winter any day. I was hoping to get outside to sketch from my car today but the snow was coming down too quickly, so I set up a chair in front of a window at home and settled for a window view.