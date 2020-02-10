Window viewPosted: February 10, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
I’m not complaining about the first week of February. So far we’ve had one big winter storm and in addition to that, another overnight snowfall even before we had a chance to properly dig out from the first. But that’s ok with me. I’ll take snow over rain in winter any day. I was hoping to get outside to sketch from my car today but the snow was coming down too quickly, so I set up a chair in front of a window at home and settled for a window view.
As always, stunning work! Gives me a feeling that I’ve dropped in for a visit and am looking out your window with you! Sketches are always so much more up close and personal than photos.
that’s so nice Gayle. It would be nice to have company…
Glad you got some snow to paint! You do it so well, and this doesn’t disappoint!
We sure got enough snow to paint Denise. Hopefully I’ll actually get out tomorrow.
I love that you post your daily musings! It is wondrous to see you make a lemonade day out of all that ⛄️ snow
You have to make lemonade out of all this! Of course after you finish shovelling : )
Always enjoy the views from any and every angle through every season of your watercolors.
Nice that you have nice views out your windows. Love those wintry grays!
Love it! It used to snow like that here in southwest Michigan . . . but not lately.
Good Evening dear Shari,
I always find something special in all your sketches, may b even it could be just a small dot.
I found those cars really interesting and beautiful looking.
Thanks for sharing,
Regards and blessings,
Uma
Its crazy how quickly the snow came here this February. It went from shallow snow to 6ft snowbanks in like 4 days, and mild the next few days then a really sharp cold snap on Saturday. -15C daytime high or something.
