I’m not complaining about the first week of February. So far we’ve had one big winter storm and in addition to that, another overnight snowfall even before we had a chance to properly dig out from the first. But that’s ok with me. I’ll take snow over rain in winter any day. I was hoping to get outside to sketch from my car today but the snow was coming down too quickly, so I set up a chair in front of a window at home and settled for a window view.

  1. gaelle1947 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    As always, stunning work! Gives me a feeling that I’ve dropped in for a visit and am looking out your window with you! Sketches are always so much more up close and personal than photos.

  2. Denise says:
    February 10, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Glad you got some snow to paint! You do it so well, and this doesn’t disappoint!

  3. Kate IFinnell says:
    February 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I love that you post your daily musings! It is wondrous to see you make a lemonade day out of all that ⛄️ snow

  4. Kate ODonnell says:
    February 10, 2020 at 3:58 pm

  5. marshmallowtrampolinesky says:
    February 10, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Always enjoy the views from any and every angle through every season of your watercolors.

  6. joantav says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Nice that you have nice views out your windows. Love those wintry grays!

  7. Amelia says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Love it! It used to snow like that here in southwest Michigan . . . but not lately.

  8. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 11, 2020 at 7:24 am

    Good Evening dear Shari,

    I always find something special in all your sketches, may b even it could be just a small dot.

    I found those cars really interesting and beautiful looking.

    Thanks for sharing,

    Regards and blessings,
    Uma

  9. shawnthompsonart says:
    February 11, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Its crazy how quickly the snow came here this February. It went from shallow snow to 6ft snowbanks in like 4 days, and mild the next few days then a really sharp cold snap on Saturday. -15C daytime high or something.

