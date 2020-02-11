Awfully beautiful

Montreal is a bit of a mess right now. Since Friday we’ve had 55 cm of snow (that includes Monday night’s surprise of 15 cm), which makes for mountainous snow banks, very slushy roads, and traffic jams caused by snow removal trucks and plows. But if you are looking for scenes to paint, it’s awfully beautiful out there.

I was hoping for some sun so I could paint snow shadows, but I woke up to an overcast day. It was tempting to stay inside and paint from the studio, but instead I gave myself kick out the door and was rewarded with mist in the air and a wonderfully foggy day. Perfect for practicing with my gouache.

On a day with little colour, a limited palette seems best. This one is mostly Burnt Sienna, Ultramarine Deep and Raw Sienna watercolour along with white gouache. Oh, and a few dabs of red and green for signage and stuff. Size: 14″ x 10″.