Awfully beautiful

Montreal is a bit of a mess right now. Since Friday we’ve had 55 cm of snow (that includes Monday night’s surprise of 15 cm), which makes for mountainous snow banks, very slushy roads, and traffic jams caused by snow removal trucks and plows. But if you are looking for scenes to paint, it’s awfully beautiful out there.

I was hoping for some sun so I could paint snow shadows, but I woke up to an overcast day. It was tempting to stay inside and paint from the studio, but instead I gave myself kick out the door and was rewarded with mist in the air and a wonderfully foggy day. Perfect for practicing with my gouache.

On a day with little colour, a limited palette seems best. This one is mostly Burnt Sienna, Ultramarine Deep and Raw Sienna watercolour along with white gouache. Oh, and a few dabs of red and green for signage and stuff. Size: 14″ x 10″.

5 Comments on “Awfully beautiful”

  1. Denise says:
    February 11, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Awfully beautiful is right! I may need to move to Montreal. All we have been getting in Connecticut is rain!

  2. Jeff says:
    February 11, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    A very nice painting that really projects the feeling of cold and snow (and makes me so glad to be in Florida). Were there some parts of the painting that the qouache made easier for you to do or were you just having fun with it?

  3. vickyshandcrafteddesigns says:
    February 11, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Stunning work!

  4. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 12, 2020 at 3:47 am

    Good After lunch Dear Shari,

    Your sketch is Awfully beautiful.
    I love those Balconies, looking quite natural.

    Thanks for sharing.
    Regards and blessings,
    Uma

  5. Bernadette says:
    February 12, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Great painting…..wonderful sky!

