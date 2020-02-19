On the road to León

Posted: February 19, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |14 Comments

On the 90-minute van ride from San Miguel de Allende to the airport in León, you pass through some beautiful landscapes. Big skies, distant blue mountains and wide plateaux covered in cacti and yellowed scrub vegetation, for the most part. Occasionally the van slows down and you realize you are passing through a town. From the van window you catch a glimpse of typical Mexican street life. There’s no chance to stop for photos in this van full of anxious travellers, but I snap iPhone pics from the window. Most of them are trash, but a few are good enough to merit a second look and perhaps end up as reference for a painting.

This big tree — likely an Acacia, from my research — was a lucky capture with the phone. So much life in the shade of that tree, including a shoe kiosk and a family settling down for lunch. And almost as if they knew I would be passing — a yellow wheelbarrow. Painted on a half sheet of Arches 140 lb rough paper.

14 Comments on “On the road to León”

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    February 19, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Gorgeous!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Donns says:
    February 19, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    You have no fear putting on the shadows of the tree branches!!! I just cannot a good result. Need more practice. Brilliant color!!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. joantav says:
    February 19, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Love the shadow of that huge tree and the colors of the town. Funny to have you find a wheelbarrow down there too!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Bernadette says:
    February 19, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    So enjoy the tree with wild flowing branches that almost fill the page. Great sprawling shadows, colors, umbrellas, and family having lunch. It’s a winner! Thanks for sharing.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ritzie says:
    February 19, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Spectacular! Love the tree and the umbrellas!

    Rita

    Like

    Reply
  6. Tim Liddy says:
    February 19, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Awesome

    Like

    Reply
  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 19, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I can feel the atmosphere of this scene – wonderfully conveyed, and with only an iPhone photo for reference!

    Like

    Reply
  8. StickyMangoRice says:
    February 19, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Those shadows and the colourful umbrellas are amazing!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Judy Sopher says:
    February 20, 2020 at 2:35 am

    I can only agree that those shadows are great. (trite word but it says it all) BTW, I recently learned that San Miguel de Allende is one of the safest places to visit in Mexico so I apologize if I was worried. I have lived too long in a border state.

    This is one of my favorite of your paintings on your trip.Just lovely.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s