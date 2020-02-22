Alice in blue

Today I sketched Alice with a Phthalo Blue water-soluble pencil from Caran d’Ache. It’s one from a set I received some time ago, part of their Technalo RGB line. From what I can see from the Caran d’Ache website, these pencils are actually graphite gently tinted with colour, so although you might expect a blue pencil to release blue pigment when wet, it’s actually a blue/grey mix, and quite nice for drawing the subtleties of Alice’s light fur. Along with three standard water-soluble pencils of different hardnesses, the set also includes Dark Phthalo Green and Carmine Lake pencils, although don’t expect to be surprised by any more colour than on this one.