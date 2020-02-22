Alice in blue

Posted: February 22, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |1 Comment

Today I sketched Alice with a Phthalo Blue water-soluble pencil from Caran d’Ache. It’s one from a set I received some time ago, part of their Technalo RGB line. From what I can see from the Caran d’Ache website, these pencils are actually graphite gently tinted with colour, so although you might expect a blue pencil to release blue pigment when wet, it’s actually a blue/grey mix, and quite nice for drawing the subtleties of Alice’s light fur. Along with three standard water-soluble pencils of different hardnesses, the set also includes Dark Phthalo Green and Carmine Lake pencils, although don’t expect to be surprised by any more colour than on this one.

One Comment on “Alice in blue”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    February 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    I like the subtle color and love your drawings/paintings of Alice. ( I am a dog lover. We have 2 rescue dogs) I read what the link said about these pencils and they certainly look like a challenge. But I am becoming frustrated drawing with anything water soluble. I think I have tried too many techniques and need to cone in. but I want to try everything.

    Thanks for your insights.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s