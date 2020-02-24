White on black

I’ve been staring at a screen for too long today. Do you know that feeling? Burning eyes and spinning head? I had to change my focus, get up and walk around, make a cup of tea, and DRAW SOMETHING! I grabbed a Moleskine black page notebook and a Molotow ONE4ALL white acrylic marker, and just started drawing. It didn’t take much. In five minutes, I felt better.

And the project that I’ve been working on for so many hours?? I’m preparing a talk and visual presentation about my work on Thursday for the Lunchtime Series at the Atwater Library. If you’re around, drop in to say hi. I’ll have lots of my sketchbooks with me, and admission is free. The Atwater Library is at 1200 Atwater Avenue in Westmount, and the event is from 12:30 — 1:30.

  1. Caroline Jarvis says:
    February 24, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    See you there!

  2. Orit Isehayek says:
    February 24, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Shari is it just me but I don’t see what the date is of your talk, just the time. I may be mistaken. Orit

