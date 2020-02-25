Chat Noir

I found some ink bottles in a drawer in my studio. Some of them have been there a very long time, possibly from my university days. I’m not sure if the ink is still good, but the shapes are great for drawing.

I drew them first with a very soft 6B Cretacolor pencil on Strathmore 400 toned tan paper. I didn’t erase mistakes in the drawing because I know the paint will mostly cover them.

For gouache painting, I use a Stay-Wet palette which has a sponge inside and keeps the gouache damp for many days. I squeezed out some Ultramarine, Alizarin and Cadmium Yellow, along with white and black.

My first layer was the background. The wash was quite thin because I like to let some of the tan paper show through. I painted right over the transparent bottles because you want that background colour to show through, and it can be hard to match later. It’s much easier to paint it first and cover it up after, if need be.

The next layer was the main colours of glass as well as labels. With a limited palette I can get all the colours I need for this.

I forgot to take a picture after I added the shadows because I was also taking some time lapse video of the process, but here’s the final scanned sketch.

Here’s a little video clip of the last part of the process. I haven’t figured out the perfect camera angle yet, but that will come in time, hopefully.