Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

In December we took a walk through the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary which is located in Southwest Florida. It’s not an easy place to find and the GPS took us on a few wrong turns including one that led straight up someone’s driveway, but we found it eventually. By the time we got there, it was near closing time so we had to walk rather quickly on the loops of boardwalk trail that lead you through several different habitats of trees and past many species of birds and varieties of wetland plants.

There was no time to sketch but in the fading December light I took some reference images. On a grey day in Montreal it was nice to look back at them and paint one of the scenes in gouache and watercolour. If ever you find yourself in that part of Florida, I highly recommend a visit. Just arrive a little earlier than I did.

3 Comments on “Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary”

  1. joantav says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    I love seeing the trees surrounded by the swamp water. Great sky color reflected in the water! Definitely worth a stop!!

  2. John Churchill says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    This piece is a total stunner! Love the colours and markings.

  3. Alison R. Hall says:
    February 26, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    I’m really enjoying where you’re going with this — gouache, watercolour, abstraction, but not quite…. Quite mesmerizing.

