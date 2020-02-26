Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

In December we took a walk through the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary which is located in Southwest Florida. It’s not an easy place to find and the GPS took us on a few wrong turns including one that led straight up someone’s driveway, but we found it eventually. By the time we got there, it was near closing time so we had to walk rather quickly on the loops of boardwalk trail that lead you through several different habitats of trees and past many species of birds and varieties of wetland plants.

There was no time to sketch but in the fading December light I took some reference images. On a grey day in Montreal it was nice to look back at them and paint one of the scenes in gouache and watercolour. If ever you find yourself in that part of Florida, I highly recommend a visit. Just arrive a little earlier than I did.