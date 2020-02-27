Corner of Atwater and Ste. Catherine

Corner of Atwater and Ste. CatherinePosted: February 27, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
I arrived downtown a little early today before my talk at the Atwater Library, and as luck would have it I found a window seat at the McDonalds with a view of the condo construction at the site of the former Montreal Children’s Hospital. The rapidly falling snow muted all the colours in this downtown scene, so I sketched in Payne’s Grey in my Etchr sketchbook. It was the perfect way to relax and collect my thoughts before the talk.
Having lived previously in Montreal and wish I still did – I just love this painting or sketch. Love it. Sue
Having grown up in southern Ontario, this is so familiar- cool, sunless light. Perfectly captured. Think I’ll have to dig out my Payne’s gray again, yours seems a very neutral version. I think mine is more blue. They all seem to be different.
Even your grey pictures are cheery! And we still have no snow here.
Great proportions.
Good Morning dear Shari,
Your art is not only a thing of beauty and joy for ever, but also an education and knowledge.
I am learning a lot about persons, places and things, through your art and the comments from your art lovers,
Regards and blessings.
Uma
