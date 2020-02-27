Corner of Atwater and Ste. Catherine

I arrived downtown a little early today before my talk at the Atwater Library, and as luck would have it I found a window seat at the McDonalds with a view of the condo construction at the site of the former Montreal Children’s Hospital. The rapidly falling snow muted all the colours in this downtown scene, so I sketched in Payne’s Grey in my Etchr sketchbook. It was the perfect way to relax and collect my thoughts before the talk.