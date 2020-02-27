Corner of Atwater and Ste. Catherine

I arrived downtown a little early today before my talk at the Atwater Library, and as luck would have it I found a window seat at the McDonalds with a view of the condo construction at the site of the former Montreal Children’s Hospital. The rapidly falling snow muted all the colours in this downtown scene, so I sketched in Payne’s Grey in my Etchr sketchbook. It was the perfect way to relax and collect my thoughts before the talk.

  1. Sue McKee says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Having lived previously in Montreal and wish I still did – I just love this painting or sketch. Love it. Sue

  2. Iona says:
    February 27, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Having grown up in southern Ontario, this is so familiar- cool, sunless light. Perfectly captured. Think I’ll have to dig out my Payne’s gray again, yours seems a very neutral version. I think mine is more blue. They all seem to be different.

  3. Denise says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Even your grey pictures are cheery! And we still have no snow here.

  4. Tim Liddy says:
    February 27, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Great proportions.

  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:45 pm

    Good Morning dear Shari,

    Your art is not only a thing of beauty and joy for ever, but also an education and knowledge.
    I am learning a lot about persons, places and things, through your art and the comments from your art lovers,

    Regards and blessings.
    Uma

