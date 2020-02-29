Slush coloured

Slush colouredPosted: February 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
This yellow wall in Pointe Claire Village always looks great on a sunny winter morning. I’ve painted it many times before in watercolour, but never in gouache (or in a mix of gouache and watercolour like I did here). Working with gouache is a bit of a learning curve for me, but I am starting to figure out a method for this. Instead of working from light to dark, I have figured out that the best direction to take is to move from clean to dirty. I start with the light, bright colours like sky, yellow wall, snow (while the white paint is still white), and then I move to snow shadows and wall shadows. By the time I get to the colours on the road I have all kinds of gooey neutral colours on the palette which are perfect for the slush on the road.
I’ve never thought about how an artist would paint slush, I only picture white snow, but that is why you are a painter and I am not )
You’ve beautifully captured the clear joyful light today. Great composition. That roof colour really makes the yellow pop! Love it.
Clean to dirty could be applied to lots of things. I did get a laugh out of that. Bt it is so good to see your work in gouache. Just lovely. The road doesn’t look like the dirty part. Love your colors. and the blue shadows.
Hi Shari, looking forward to May in CA! Can’t wait. Can you share with us your travel gouache palette. I use gouache with WC at home, but haven’t tried making up a small palette for the on site sketching. Thanks, Lynn
