What do you want to learn?Posted: March 22, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 39 Comments
I’ve been planning on creating new online lessons for some time and, with that in mind, we brought along some portable video equipment with us to South Carolina last week. Little did I know how timely my filming would be. With more people staying at home and workshops being cancelled (as many of mine were), now seems like a great time to finally share some of the things I’ve been wanting to teach.
My first go at this is an on-location video of me sketching the ruins on Spring Island. There’s so much to learn about filming on location. The sound, the lighting, the colour, and of course the unexpected — like a lawn mower going by. We are still figuring it out! But I’m happy we got the ball rolling, because now my first video is ready.
In a few weeks time I will start to roll out more lessons. They will likely be studio-based because it’s still too cold in Montreal to shoot outdoors, and because I can now say with some certainty that I will not be travelling anywhere warm in the near future. Look for a variety of lessons, both free and reasonably-priced (artists have to find new ways to pay the bills these days!), on topics that students have been asking about for years.
So my question to you is: what would you like to learn? I’ve had so many requests to create new classes as a follow-up to the lessons currently on Bluprint.com. Do let me know! I’d love to hear your thoughts.
And as a start, go on over to YouTube to catch my first on-location video. Future content will be more structured and comprehensive, but for your first glimpse, have a look at this one.
Just to say I am very very glad you are doing this!
Holy Cowabunga! I have taken all your video classes in the past. I would like a demo of a painting like the one you did on Sanibel of a boat in an inlet last year.
Sign me up, girl!
Hints for negative painting. You make it look so easy! Connie Kuhn Prospect, KY
Great video, Shari. I would say just keep doing what you do, EXPLAINING each step as you go….letting us know your thinking, and of course also the colors you choose.
Rita The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” *1Samuel 16:7*
Painting water, puddles, ponds, fountains everything wet, shiny and reflective!
Hi, Shari,
I am scheduled for your urban sketchers workshop on Madeliine Island in July and crossing my fingers it will not be cancelled. In the meantime, I am rewatching my classes of yours on blueprint.com . I would like to see a class using your limited palette suggestions. Thanks so much, and hope to meet you in July.
Sincerely, Lynn
People (I know you’re supposed to say “figures”) and/ or forest paths, trees. I live in BC. Took and loved your courses. Thanks!
That’s wonderful Shari!! I’d love to know how you added gouache to the sunrise watercolor sketch series you posted a couple of months ago. and all of the things from previous comments! Thank you for always sharing.
Oh, trees please! Thanks for all you are doing for us!!
Ann Berry
Thank you Shari. I would love any of the above.
Specifically how to create better depth. When I urban sketch, I struggle separating background, middle and foreground. I can’t figure out if it’s my color, the opacity of my watercolor application, line detailing, etc that’s causing problems. I’m onboard with ant new offering you post, your instruction is easy to understand and the style is such I don’t feel stressed trying things out.
Hi Shari, I’d like to hear about how you decide to paint a scene. I sometimes get too ambitious, or back a couple of years ago, when you taught in Anacortes, you pointed me to the “pilings” at the marina. I never would have painted that without your encouragement. The painting was one of my best. Anyway, stay safe and warm up there! Margaret Horak
Love this! I continue to review your blueprint classes, but would enjoy anything new you put out!
Thank you so much for doing this, Shari. Maybe you’ll get to MA sometime this summer for “real time” in person class, which I’d love to take. All things, Bluffton, Palmetto Bluff especially, and the low country areas are among my favorites. We’re there every winter getaway season for a time.
I look forward to improving my watercolors from you online in the videos.
If you’re in the Low Country of South Carolina you seriously need to go to Brookgreen Gardens (www.brookgreen.org). It’s the country’s largest outdoor sculpture gardens. It’s on the coast in Pawleys Island. Although we have had to close the restaurant and indoor galleries, the gardens are still open and everything is at peak bloom this weekend! Jessamine, wisteria, redbud, azaleas and dogwood all together. I’ve been following you and your art for a looooong time and I work at Brookgreen so I know you would love it!
Stay healthy,Terry Belangertbelanger@brookgreen.org
Enjoyed the lesson. Looking forward to future postings.
I would love to see some landscapes with water. I loved your videos on Craftsy, but now that it is owned by Blueprint I hope you do not publish there. Consider maybe Patreon or something else??? Looking forward to classes!!!!!!!!!
Hi Shari I would love to see a few lessons with demos of how you paint plants. Anything from your items you buy i.e. vegetable or flowers to trees, background plants etc. Your works appears so simple but is so very effective at capturing the feeling without a lot of details
I agree with Sheila. Flowers are one of my problems. Yours are always so fresh and real without being detailed. Also snow scenes. Snow shadows. The feel of winter.
This is a great idea. Enjoyed your demo in SC and will gladly pay for your videos.
Thank you Shari. Sorry I missed you in San Miguel, but have purchased one of your videos on Bluprint. Looking forward to future videos.
Hi Shari
I am pleased that there is a new video on the way. I have both of your videos on Blue print as well as your new book which has proved invaluable in my recent venture into Urban Sketching.
An expanded video covering colour application and alternate ways of using mixed media in day today sketching, Looking forward to any and all of your ideas.
John Jukes
Beautiful video! So nice to see when we are all shut in!
I have all your products. I do plein air air and you are my mentor. I am much too fussy. I am I interested in still life flowers in a vase, flowers in a bed, snow and rain puddles. Thanks for the recent video. So simple but the complete painterly scene is there.
Measuring to fit to the page.
I have your classes from Bluprint and refer back to them a lot. Your So Carolina video was great! I appreciate that you showed how you mix colors and how much water and paint you use to achieve the look you are after. Your explanations are thorough. Thank you.
I am at a point where I like to watch a painting unfold as it is being painted. At the same time, to understand the hows and whys of what you are doing.
YES YES YES >> HAPPY DANCE >>> a rainbow in so many ways
Loved the video >> will subscribe and paint with a lighter heart & more informed brush
Great idea & thank you in all levels
Wishes for : Painting water • Reflections • all above requests • Composition • solutions for too much water & color mixing
Stay safe & good health to you & yours
Soni
Woo hoo!
I would love to learn more about tropical landscapes and reflections in water.
I’m so excited about your online classes.
Hi Shari, many thanks for sharing your video. I would like to learn more about painting trees in different seasons and different species, something on painting garden hedges would be great too. Water both still and flowing, seas, lakes and streams, with reflections and currents and boats. Indoors it would be really good to learn how to paint views of different rooms, how to choose the scene, dealing with perspective, lighting and shadows. Of course guidance on flowers and veg would be welcome too. It seems I want to learn a lot!
Hi Shari
My request in these times of self-isolation is painting indoors from photographs of landscape/buildings etc. My photo subjects of landscapes always have more distance in them and are darker than how the subject appears in reality, so it seems futile to use them other than for a basic reference. There is a difference between what the eye sees and what the camera lens records. I’ve seen some of you comparisons of photo and painting and you seem to work with lighter tonal values and colour than in the photo. Any expert tips would be appreciated. My work is always too dark! Looking forward to all the videos. Thanks, Dianne
Thank you Shari, for generously sharing the video. It’s really good to hear how you make your decisions about colours. I have your landscape class and your book, both are just great.
I would love to know more about how to edit what you see to make a sketch or a painting, such as what to leave out, how to crop all that scene in front of you and decide what to draw and/or paint. Thanks! And stay safe and healthy!
Hi Shari,
Great idea!
Trees, flowers, and foliage, please.
Geoff
Hello Shari,
What a treat to hear and see you paint live. I’d like to know how you prepare your palette before you go out sketching. Your paint seems to need so little work to “wake” up, and your painting is so juicy. Also if you could tell us what size of brushes and type & size of paper you are using prior. Take care.
Belinda
Puddles of water on the street, rain, reflections!
This is exciting and can’t wait to see more… I have purchased your classes on Bluprint but wonder if you can have bitesize classes on Skillshare. Sometimes I have trouble getting thru an online class because of the length. Thank you and it’s a really heartbreaker that the Barcelona class has been cancelled.
I really enjoyed watching the video. It was almost like standing next to you. Thanks for sharing how you did the Spanish moss. Well done!
I would love to learn more about limiting how to keep a painting harmonious in color rather than using every color on the pallet. How do you decide what colors to use and what colors not to use before the painting gets out of hand and turns to mud. I would like more about Color mixing, how to paint shadows, reflective and cast of each color.
I would like to learn brush strokes.There are so many things to learn it’s never ending.
How do you teach your new students from the beginning? I would love to get back to basics.
Love your work Shari. Thanks for all the post you make and painting lessons.
i look forward to seeing whatever you do. Videos of the many requests posted from these followers will keep us all happy for quite some time!
I would like the flower vignettes and other vignettes. Plus composing them on a sketchbook spread.
This is great news for your online fans, though I’m very sorry your travel workshops are cast into doubt.
I can’t wait to go and look at the video. Your blog and sketches, and watching birds and nature, are keeping me sane during this very anxious time. Nothing could be better to take the mind off of current events than to immerse oneself in a course video, so hooray.
I would love to see you demo your painting process all the way through, especially with one of your classic free and expressive style of painting for flowers and foliage. Also would love to understand how to portray reflections and wet surfaces. Negative painting oh yes, especially for those complex scenes. Trees, foliage, flowers, expressive painting, how to plan out one of your “spontaneous-looking” works, etc.
And just watching you do color-mixing would probably be magical. A lesson in lively, juicy color mixing and application.
Also, everything everyone above said. 🙂 Thank you Shari!
