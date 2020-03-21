Rooftop salad

Before some of this went into a salad for dinner, I sketched the contents of my first basket from Lufa Farms. Most Montrealers have probably heard of this company because they’re a well-known success story here. They’ve converted rooftops of industrial buildings in the city into greenhouses, and they have a weekly delivery or drop off basket service. Since we are still in self-isolation at home, this was the perfect week to try a delivery basket: Mustard greens, cherry tomatoes, Boston lettuce, Genovese basil, Beefsteak tomatoes, Spartan apples and arugula. Delicious to eat and to paint.