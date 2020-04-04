Pilea peperomioides

Today’s inspiration comes from my friend Lapin in Barcelona. A few days ago I saw his delicate watercolour sketch of a Pilea Pereromioides (Chinese Money Plant). I’ve tried several times, unsuccessfully, to paint this same plant in watercolour. Today I gave it another go, this time in gouache on hot press paper.

Thanks so much to everyone who wrote in with your good stories for my last post. I haven’t responded to the comments yet (working on another video!) but I will soon, and I will also do the draw tonight and announce the winner of the giveaway tomorrow. Stay healthy and keep drawing!