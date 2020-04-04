Pilea peperomioides

Today’s inspiration comes from my friend Lapin in Barcelona. A few days ago I saw his delicate watercolour sketch of a Pilea Pereromioides (Chinese Money Plant). I’ve tried several times, unsuccessfully, to paint this same plant in watercolour. Today I gave it another go, this time in gouache on hot press paper.

Thanks so much to everyone who wrote in with your good stories for my last post. I haven’t responded to the comments yet (working on another video!) but I will soon, and I will also do the draw tonight and announce the winner of the giveaway tomorrow. Stay healthy and keep drawing!

  1. karim waked says:
    April 4, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Although not as abstract or more realistic as his work, this one reminds me of Matisse somehow..
    I love the different greens in opposition with the dark background and the light in foreground.
    Lovely Ma’am!

  2. Denise says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    this Is such a happy looking picture. Looks like you had fun painting it, I hope!

  3. Linda Murray says:
    April 4, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    I can almost feel the texture of that clay pot, really nice. And the shadows of the stems and leaves- great job!

  4. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    April 4, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    It’s soo beautiful!!!! I love it .

