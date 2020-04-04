Pilea peperomioides

Pilea peperomioidesPosted: April 4, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
Today’s inspiration comes from my friend Lapin in Barcelona. A few days ago I saw his delicate watercolour sketch of a Pilea Pereromioides (Chinese Money Plant). I’ve tried several times, unsuccessfully, to paint this same plant in watercolour. Today I gave it another go, this time in gouache on hot press paper.
Thanks so much to everyone who wrote in with your good stories for my last post. I haven’t responded to the comments yet (working on another video!) but I will soon, and I will also do the draw tonight and announce the winner of the giveaway tomorrow. Stay healthy and keep drawing!
Although not as abstract or more realistic as his work, this one reminds me of Matisse somehow..
I love the different greens in opposition with the dark background and the light in foreground.
Lovely Ma’am!
this Is such a happy looking picture. Looks like you had fun painting it, I hope!
I can almost feel the texture of that clay pot, really nice. And the shadows of the stems and leaves- great job!
It’s soo beautiful!!!! I love it .
