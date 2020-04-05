Life drawing on Zoom

Apart from vacuuming my den, the best two hours of my day were spent life drawing through Zoom. Along with other live events taking place during this isolation period, if you look around you can also find live life-drawing sessions. In the session I watched, the model set up her phone in front of her pedestal and went through a series of short and long poses, over the course of a couple of hours. She started with 1-minute poses and worked her way up to the longest one of 20 minutes.

In the best of times, this would not be my favourite way to do life drawing, but this was certainly better than no life drawing at all. Since the model’s phone is in a vertical position, the poses are always standing or seated, and the lighting is not ideal, but two hours passed in a flash. I worked with some old inks I found in a drawing, and instead of using a brush or a pen, I mostly used the glass dropper in the bottle to paint with because I like that thick and thin line you get from it. And the ink stays wet long enough to take a damp brush to it if you want a bit of tone.

If you think you might like to participate in this, look up @annacatherinemuse on Instagram. She posts the times of her sessions, and you just have to message her to tell her you are interested.

Also, congratulations to Pam from San Diego. You won the draw! Please drop me a note with your address. You can use the contact form on my website: http://www.blaukopfwatercolours.com