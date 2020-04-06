Familiar faces

You know I have run out of things to draw in my house when I start drawing 1: interiors, and 2: members of my family. My experience has always been to focus in on a tabletop still life rather than a whole room, so indoor spaces are something I need to work on. If you want to see some fine examples of interiors, look up Paul Heaston to see how he draws various rooms in his house.

My friend Suhita Shirodkar draws her family almost every day. As for members of my family, I know their faces too well to feel at ease drawing them. And they don’t really like to be drawn. But today I convinced my son, who was working at the dining room table, to be my model. I promised him that he would be quite small in the scene. “Smaller than the bananas,” was how I sold it.