Familiar faces

Familiar facesPosted: April 6, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
You know I have run out of things to draw in my house when I start drawing 1: interiors, and 2: members of my family. My experience has always been to focus in on a tabletop still life rather than a whole room, so indoor spaces are something I need to work on. If you want to see some fine examples of interiors, look up Paul Heaston to see how he draws various rooms in his house.
My friend Suhita Shirodkar draws her family almost every day. As for members of my family, I know their faces too well to feel at ease drawing them. And they don’t really like to be drawn. But today I convinced my son, who was working at the dining room table, to be my model. I promised him that he would be quite small in the scene. “Smaller than the bananas,” was how I sold it.
Fascinating drawing for its detail….just the right amount! Tell your son that he looks very handsome!
Thanks Jean! I passed along your message!
Hi Shari, I think drawing interiors is challenging. Two of my favourites on Instagram are #ianfennelly and #erika_stearly . Very different styles, but both wonderful. I like the balance of drawing and white space in your sketch.
Thanks Jane. I know Ian’s work, but I will certainly look up Erika Stearly. Much appreciated.
Love this sketch, Shari. The mainly vertical/horizontal lines gives it a different and engaging take. Wonder if I can improve my shading abilities by mimicking your style. Hmm…!
Go for it Pam!
The Mighty Bananas! Good one Shari!
You did a great job! I’d know him anywhere.
I get this! Kind of like people preferring to be behind the camera–not in front of it.
