Familiar faces

You know I have run out of things to draw in my house when I start drawing 1: interiors, and 2: members of my family. My experience has always been to focus in on a tabletop still life rather than a whole room, so indoor spaces are something I need to work on. If you want to see some fine examples of interiors, look up Paul Heaston to see how he draws various rooms in his house.

My friend Suhita Shirodkar draws her family almost every day. As for members of my family, I know their faces too well to feel at ease drawing them. And they don’t really like to be drawn. But today I convinced my son, who was working at the dining room table, to be my model. I promised him that he would be quite small in the scene. “Smaller than the bananas,” was how I sold it.

9 Comments on “Familiar faces”

  1. Jean says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Fascinating drawing for its detail….just the right amount! Tell your son that he looks very handsome!

  2. Jane Jackson says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Hi Shari, I think drawing interiors is challenging. Two of my favourites on Instagram are #ianfennelly and #erika_stearly . Very different styles, but both wonderful. I like the balance of drawing and white space in your sketch.

  3. pamlopez15 says:
    April 6, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Love this sketch, Shari. The mainly vertical/horizontal lines gives it a different and engaging take. Wonder if I can improve my shading abilities by mimicking your style. Hmm…!

  4. karim waked says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    The Mighty Bananas! Good one Shari!

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  5. Rita Cleary says:
    April 6, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    You did a great job! I’d know him anywhere.

  6. loisajay says:
    April 6, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    I get this! Kind of like people preferring to be behind the camera–not in front of it.

