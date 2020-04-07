All dressed up and nowhere to go

Posted: April 7, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

I haven’t been painting much these days, but I’ve been making very good use of this isolation period. I’ve been spending most of my free time working on something I’ve wanted to create for a long time: a new online sketching course! It’s almost ready and should be out in the next week or so. I’m super excited about it, and it’s just the first of many that are in the works.

As part of the course production, I filled my travel palette with some tube paint so I could photograph it for my website. And because it was freshly topped-up, of course I had to sketch it too. It may be staying indoors with me for many more weeks, but when the time comes for us both to get out, it will be ready.

As for the new online course, you’ll hear more about it soon!

6 Comments on “All dressed up and nowhere to go”

  1. Emily Neel says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Woo hoo! So excited about your online sketching course!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. joantav says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Palette sketches always make me smile. I’m glad you are making productive use of your time.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Soni says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Can’t wait !!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Very exciting! I just finished both of your pen-ink-watercolor lesson series on Bluprint. Looking forward to a new course!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    April 8, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Good Morning dear friend Shari,

    This sketch is very good. Wishing you all the best for your future programs.
    Good luck.
    blessings from Uma

    Like

    Reply
  6. carmelcampbell says:
    April 8, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Very excited to hear about your upcoming course. Thank you. Just what is needed. Love your painting of your palette. Palettes and tubes of paint are always a favorite.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s