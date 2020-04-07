All dressed up and nowhere to go

All dressed up and nowhere to goPosted: April 7, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I haven’t been painting much these days, but I’ve been making very good use of this isolation period. I’ve been spending most of my free time working on something I’ve wanted to create for a long time: a new online sketching course! It’s almost ready and should be out in the next week or so. I’m super excited about it, and it’s just the first of many that are in the works.
As part of the course production, I filled my travel palette with some tube paint so I could photograph it for my website. And because it was freshly topped-up, of course I had to sketch it too. It may be staying indoors with me for many more weeks, but when the time comes for us both to get out, it will be ready.
As for the new online course, you’ll hear more about it soon!
Woo hoo! So excited about your online sketching course!
Palette sketches always make me smile. I’m glad you are making productive use of your time.
Can’t wait !!!
Very exciting! I just finished both of your pen-ink-watercolor lesson series on Bluprint. Looking forward to a new course!
Good Morning dear friend Shari,
This sketch is very good. Wishing you all the best for your future programs.
Good luck.
blessings from Uma
Very excited to hear about your upcoming course. Thank you. Just what is needed. Love your painting of your palette. Palettes and tubes of paint are always a favorite.
