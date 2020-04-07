All dressed up and nowhere to go

I haven’t been painting much these days, but I’ve been making very good use of this isolation period. I’ve been spending most of my free time working on something I’ve wanted to create for a long time: a new online sketching course! It’s almost ready and should be out in the next week or so. I’m super excited about it, and it’s just the first of many that are in the works.

As part of the course production, I filled my travel palette with some tube paint so I could photograph it for my website. And because it was freshly topped-up, of course I had to sketch it too. It may be staying indoors with me for many more weeks, but when the time comes for us both to get out, it will be ready.

As for the new online course, you’ll hear more about it soon!