Calm before a storm

If you look at reflections on their own, they are wonderfully abstract, especially on a windless day like today when there’s no movement in the water to disturb them. I got lost in the patterns of these for a long time before drawing them, and then decided that I would try to treat them as a single painted shape. Squinting helps to see that shape.

I used an unusual brush to paint the shape. One that holds a lot of water but is very thin and floppy. It’s a Tintoretto brush that I bought in Italy. And because it holds so much water, and makes a very wet shape, it allows me to constantly change the colour of my wash, as I move from left to right, without have dry edges. If you want to see this unusual brush, have a look here.