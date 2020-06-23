Calm before a storm

Calm before a stormPosted: June 23, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
If you look at reflections on their own, they are wonderfully abstract, especially on a windless day like today when there’s no movement in the water to disturb them. I got lost in the patterns of these for a long time before drawing them, and then decided that I would try to treat them as a single painted shape. Squinting helps to see that shape.
I used an unusual brush to paint the shape. One that holds a lot of water but is very thin and floppy. It’s a Tintoretto brush that I bought in Italy. And because it holds so much water, and makes a very wet shape, it allows me to constantly change the colour of my wash, as I move from left to right, without have dry edges. If you want to see this unusual brush, have a look here.
I love the high horizon, allowing for long squiggle reflections.The dock shadows really set off the boats. Everything just works to make a beautiful composition, light and airy. Love it.
Thanks so much Jeff. This particular marina had no boats in it last week, but I was so happy to see them in the water today, despite the heat here in Montreal. Hope it’s not too hot in Vermont!
What a wonderful painting. Great squiggles (that’s a technical term, right?).
Oh I do get tempted by all the lovely brushes you introduce to us followers. This one is particularly pretty.
This is the exact view I see from our boat at the local marina. I seem to get get caught up in putting in too many details. Your beautiful sketch has inspired me to try again. Just love your sketch.
