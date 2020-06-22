Announcing “Still, Rushing, Falling Water” — a new online sketching course

Announcing “Still, Rushing, Falling Water” — a new online sketching coursePosted: June 22, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
I’ve been painting lots of water scenes lately, with the idea of creating a new online course that so many people have been asking for. “Still, Rushing, Falling Water” launches today!
Like my previous two courses — “Sketching Structures in the Garden” and “Light, Colour and Shadow,” I’ve packed this one with tips and techniques for painting the wettest looking water scenes in ink and watercolour.
You’ll watch three full-length demos, during which I’ll teach you to sketch Still Water and reflections near Montreal; Rushing Water in a beautiful Vermont river; and Falling Water at an abandoned canal lock in Quebec.
You’ll learn about:
- Edges: How to use the right brush at the right time to get the best edge on falling water
- Wetness: It’s all about knowing when to have a dripping wet brush for waves or a dry one for texture
- Reflections: These are simpler than you think — especially once you see how I paint them wet-in-wet
- Colour Saturation: The freshest results come from getting the right amount of pigment on your brush the first time. Put it down and leave it alone!
- Simplification: Once you understand how water and reflections can be simplified in watercolour, the techniques can be applied to any scene, from puddles in the street to waves on the ocean
This course includes:
- Three full-length video demonstrations plus a brush technique exercise
- Downloadable reference images
- A full list of materials
For a preview of “Still, Rushing, Falling Water,” check out the trailer.
I hope to inspire you to watch my course, and then to get outdoors and sketch near the edge of a lake, pond or stream, maybe on a beach or next to waterfalls. Summer is short and the water awaits you!
Thank you SO much for making these, Shari! They are SO helpful! I’m gradually working my way through them and learning a bunch along the way! So excited to see a new one today!
Yeahhh Shari — I love your online courses -)
Just enrolled and can hardly wait to go thru the videos and exercises! I really enjoyed the last 2 classes. If you ever wonder what we might want next, “sketcking/painting on location”, with approaches that would work when standing or sitting outdoors (when it is not possible to wait for paint to dry!), would be very welcome!!
Yvonne, thanks so much for writing. I have been so busy promoting the course today that I didn’t have time to respond yet. The next course will definitely be filmed on location! I wanted to do that for this one but we tested it and the water was so loud!! So we had to give up. But the next few will be on location for sure. There is nothing like it!!
Shari, thank you! You rock! I absolutely love your style of art, and you have a very easy to follow teaching style. Keep it up, for as long as you can stand us, hahaha!
Thank you for doing these online courses. Water was next on my list as I live near the water. You put so much into your courses. So well done!
Thanks so much for writing Carmel. I really appreciate. Yes, I do put a lot of work into these, and I am very grateful to hear back from people who watch them and like them!
