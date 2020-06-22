Announcing “Still, Rushing, Falling Water” — a new online sketching course

I’ve been painting lots of water scenes lately, with the idea of creating a new online course that so many people have been asking for. “Still, Rushing, Falling Water” launches today!

Like my previous two courses — “Sketching Structures in the Garden” and “Light, Colour and Shadow,” I’ve packed this one with tips and techniques for painting the wettest looking water scenes in ink and watercolour.

You’ll watch three full-length demos, during which I’ll teach you to sketch Still Water and reflections near Montreal; Rushing Water in a beautiful Vermont river; and Falling Water at an abandoned canal lock in Quebec.

You’ll learn about:

Edges: How to use the right brush at the right time to get the best edge on falling water

How to use the right brush at the right time to get the best edge on falling water Wetness: It’s all about knowing when to have a dripping wet brush for waves or a dry one for texture

It’s all about knowing when to have a dripping wet brush for waves or a dry one for texture Reflections: These are simpler than you think — especially once you see how I paint them wet-in-wet

These are simpler than you think — especially once you see how I paint them wet-in-wet Colour Saturation: The freshest results come from getting the right amount of pigment on your brush the first time. Put it down and leave it alone!

The freshest results come from getting the right amount of pigment on your brush the first time. Put it down and leave it alone! Simplification: Once you understand how water and reflections can be simplified in watercolour, the techniques can be applied to any scene, from puddles in the street to waves on the ocean

This course includes:

Three full-length video demonstrations plus a brush technique exercise

Downloadable reference images

A full list of materials

For a preview of “Still, Rushing, Falling Water,” check out the trailer.

I hope to inspire you to watch my course, and then to get outdoors and sketch near the edge of a lake, pond or stream, maybe on a beach or next to waterfalls. Summer is short and the water awaits you!