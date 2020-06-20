Indoor chair

Indoor chairPosted: June 20, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
My favourite outdoor chair is not an outdoor chair at all. In fact, I was warned that it was not an outdoor chair by the owner when I spotted a pair of these at a garage sale while on a walk with Alice. I knew I had to have them, but my pockets were empty, so I extracted a promise from the owner that they would still be there when I got back with money, and my car. He kept his promise, and I have loved sitting outside on this ever since. But since this is not an outdoor chair, when the sky fills with dark clouds, I put it in a sheltered place just to make sure it doesn’t fall apart in the rain.
I can feel comfort 😊 makes me want to sit in other one painting & visiting with you & Alice
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great painting.
I just love garage sales. My home is scattered with garage sale finds. Very nice painting deserving of a detailed description. Looks comfortable.
LikeLike
A chair with personality. Lovely.
LikeLike
Very subtle and elegant painting, Shari. Pencil lines complement the curving wicker chair. Are you using buff titanium/gouache for the background? Love the cast shadow and shapes around the legs. Superb!
Di
LikeLike