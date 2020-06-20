Indoor chair

My favourite outdoor chair is not an outdoor chair at all. In fact, I was warned that it was not an outdoor chair by the owner when I spotted a pair of these at a garage sale while on a walk with Alice. I knew I had to have them, but my pockets were empty, so I extracted a promise from the owner that they would still be there when I got back with money, and my car. He kept his promise, and I have loved sitting outside on this ever since. But since this is not an outdoor chair, when the sky fills with dark clouds, I put it in a sheltered place just to make sure it doesn’t fall apart in the rain.