Dreaming Alice

In my studio, painting has taken over from drawing these days, but when my friend Suhita posted a graphite drawing on Instagram of some shoes she had sketched, I was reminded of how long it’s been since I drew in pencil.

There’s nothing like the feeling of a soft pencil on some good drawing paper. To draw Alice today, I used a water-soluble graphite pencil in a Koh-i-noor Bristol Smooth sketchbook. On paper with no texture like this one, the graphite glides over the surface, and allows you to build up smoother layers of dark than you can on a bumpy sheet. And what I enjoyed most during the sketching process was using my pencil to feel the volume of Alice’s head, torso and limbs — almost like carving with graphite lines.