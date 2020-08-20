Musée Maritime de Charlevoix

The Musée Maritime de Charlevoix is my kinda place. It’s right on the water in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, and even if you don’t pay the entry fee, you still get a great view of the old shipyard from across a little bay. I love painting old boats, but had never had a chance to go inside a wooden schooner so after sketching I visited the museum too. It was the first time I’ve visited a museum since the pandemic started, but it wasn’t very crowded, and with a mask on I felt perfectly safe. Definitely worth a stop to see the old sawmill, tour the four wooden schooners and one tugboat that are outside, and learn a little bit about the history of shipbuilding and navigation on the Saint Lawrence River. The sketch of this survey ship was done in my sketchbook but I did a larger painting with a wider view that I will scan and post soon.