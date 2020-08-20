Musée Maritime de Charlevoix

Posted: August 20, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |12 Comments

The Musée Maritime de Charlevoix is my kinda place. It’s right on the water in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, and even if you don’t pay the entry fee, you still get a great view of the old shipyard from across a little bay. I love painting old boats, but had never had a chance to go inside a wooden schooner so after sketching I visited the museum too. It was the first time I’ve visited a museum since the pandemic started, but it wasn’t very crowded, and with a mask on I felt perfectly safe. Definitely worth a stop to see the old sawmill, tour the four wooden schooners and one tugboat that are outside, and learn a little bit about the history of shipbuilding and navigation on the Saint Lawrence River. The sketch of this survey ship was done in my sketchbook but I did a larger painting with a wider view that I will scan and post soon.

12 Comments on “Musée Maritime de Charlevoix”

  1. loisajay says:
    August 20, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Shari–your attention to the tiniest details boggles my mind. What a beautiful ship this is.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Di says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Again your colors are so clear and right on. I will tend to glaze until it is mud!!! Need to paint more often

    Like

    Reply
  3. jameswebbart says:
    August 20, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    I live near the Delaware River where much ship building was done in Colonial times. Isn’t amazing as to how the craftsman were able to construct such ships with simple tools ? As far as I’m considered these craftsmen were artisans who actually sculptured the heavy timbers into their shapes for specific applications. What you’ve captured in this watercolor is the heavy mass of the ships. I believe the ship in the foreground is a trawler.

    Like

    Reply
  4. timoceno says:
    August 20, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    shari:
    you certainly have an abundance of subject matter in your area
    montreal appears to be sketch friendly
    your boats look fresh and spontaneous either in the water or out

    Like

    Reply
  5. John Jukes says:
    August 20, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    I really love the sketch. I am very drawn (sorry)to almost anything Maritime in nature, and spend a lot of time sketching boats in Hamilton Harbour.

    Like

    Reply
  6. carmelcampbell says:
    August 20, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    I am amazed at the amount of detail on the boat. Such a beautiful green in the background.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Denise says:
    August 20, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Sketches like this certainly portray your love of the subject! This is great. Looking forward to feeling the love in this upcoming workshop.

    Like

    Reply
  8. TonyU says:
    August 21, 2020 at 4:35 am

    Lovely spot and I sketched from across the bay too …. although not to the same standard! Six years ago but pretty sure I’ve got a photo of it to email this time.

    Like

    Reply

