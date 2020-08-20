Musée Maritime de CharlevoixPosted: August 20, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
The Musée Maritime de Charlevoix is my kinda place. It’s right on the water in Saint-Joseph-de-la-Rive, and even if you don’t pay the entry fee, you still get a great view of the old shipyard from across a little bay. I love painting old boats, but had never had a chance to go inside a wooden schooner so after sketching I visited the museum too. It was the first time I’ve visited a museum since the pandemic started, but it wasn’t very crowded, and with a mask on I felt perfectly safe. Definitely worth a stop to see the old sawmill, tour the four wooden schooners and one tugboat that are outside, and learn a little bit about the history of shipbuilding and navigation on the Saint Lawrence River. The sketch of this survey ship was done in my sketchbook but I did a larger painting with a wider view that I will scan and post soon.
Shari–your attention to the tiniest details boggles my mind. What a beautiful ship this is.
LikeLike
Thanks Lois. Well, all that detail on boats is what attracts me to them in the first place. I like all those coloured bits!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again your colors are so clear and right on. I will tend to glaze until it is mud!!! Need to paint more often
LikeLike
Di, we filmed this one while I was sketching, so I will release this as a demo on my teaching site and it will be available to watch. Then you can see how the clear colours get painted!
LikeLike
I live near the Delaware River where much ship building was done in Colonial times. Isn’t amazing as to how the craftsman were able to construct such ships with simple tools ? As far as I’m considered these craftsmen were artisans who actually sculptured the heavy timbers into their shapes for specific applications. What you’ve captured in this watercolor is the heavy mass of the ships. I believe the ship in the foreground is a trawler.
LikeLike
shari:
you certainly have an abundance of subject matter in your area
montreal appears to be sketch friendly
your boats look fresh and spontaneous either in the water or out
LikeLike
Thanks so much. This wasn’t exactly in Montreal but close enough to say it was in the area.
LikeLike
I really love the sketch. I am very drawn (sorry)to almost anything Maritime in nature, and spend a lot of time sketching boats in Hamilton Harbour.
LikeLike
Thanks so much John. I am also drawn to anything maritime. So much to paint in this area!
LikeLike
I am amazed at the amount of detail on the boat. Such a beautiful green in the background.
LikeLike
Sketches like this certainly portray your love of the subject! This is great. Looking forward to feeling the love in this upcoming workshop.
LikeLike
Lovely spot and I sketched from across the bay too …. although not to the same standard! Six years ago but pretty sure I’ve got a photo of it to email this time.
LikeLike