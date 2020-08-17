Hydrangeas before and after breakfast

Hydrangeas before and after breakfastPosted: August 17, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
While I was weeding the garden the other day I discovered lots of hydrangea blooms hidden under some other plants. Since they flower too low to be seen from any other vantage point in the garden, I cut them and stuck them in a vase so I can enjoy them in the house.
This morning before breakfast I sketched them quickly in Procreate, on my iPad. I love how they flop out of the vase and bend in all directions. That’s likely because they were blooming on the ground so all of the flower heads are flattened on one side and a little bit odd.
After breakfast and a walk with Alice, I tried them in watercolour. I was hoping to keep the same simplicity of shapes as in my digital sketch. White blooms can be tricky because you want them to have a light side and a shadow side, but you still want them to be white. I used a variety of colours in the shadows but still tried to keep the values light. Painted on a block of Winsor & Newton Rough paper, 16″ x 12″.
I think you’ve succeeded, Shari. They look beautiful both ways.
They are lovely both ways but the glass is prettier in watercolor. I know nothing about Procreate so I don’t know the limitations, if any. But I love the way you paint a glass vase.
..love the watercolor..what are your greens in this one..I’m playing w/viridian & aureolin & various reds..
Brenda
As always, such beautiful use of color. Love how the colors in the shadows are also in the glass and the flowers. Great idea to use Procreate for the initial sketch followed by watercolor.
Interesting. At first glance, before reading your post, I thought the first one was in gouache.
Both are wonderful impressionistic sketches of these great blooms.
Both are lovely, but my heart goes to the watercolor version. Glad you are getting lots of use from those cuttings. Enjoy!
Your Hydrangeas are spot on. When I was a boy we were told the flowers were pink or blue depending on the alkaline/acid content of the soil. Ever heard that?
White flowers of any kind are difficult to pull off in watercolor. Your rendition is wonderful! They are lucious, yummy eye candy!
