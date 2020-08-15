Chez Chantal

Chez Chantal is one of those places that begs to be sketched. It’s pink, it’s covered in colourful signs, it’s next to railroad tracks, it’s backed by trees, it’s surrounded by blue and yellow houses AND you can buy ice cream or poutine when you are done sketching. If you are looking for it, it’s on rue du Quai in La Malbaie, right next to where the Train de Charlevoix picks you up to take you to Baie St. Paul. Just don’t make the mistake of painting there on a Monday when Chez Chantal is closed and the train is not running. There will no people to add to your scene and, more importantly, no ice cream when you are done sketching.