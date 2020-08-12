West Coast inspiration

These days painting inspiration can be hard to find. The pandemic has confined so many of my sketcher friends to home, and let’s face it, after a while, drawing your immediate surroundings can get tedious, even for the most motivated sketchers.

Yesterday my painting inspiration came in the form of a text message. My son — who is on a kayaking trip on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia — sent me a photo of a bay he had just paddled into after a long day on the water. The low viewpoint of the image (taken from the kayak), combined with the deep green West Coast trees and inky dark water spoke to me immediately. After dinner I headed down to my studio to paint it. It’s just a little painting (9″ x 12″) on a pad of Arches CP paper, but it was good practice for moving paint around on paper. And it satisfied a little bit of the urge I had to paint that part of the country since I was, in fact, supposed to be teaching in BC this month.

  1. Leslie Blackwell says:
    August 12, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Gorgeous!

  2. Stephanie Descoteaux says:
    August 12, 2020 at 11:50 am

    That is very beautiful.

  3. janice says:
    August 12, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Love this. Wish we could all head to the west coast for a week of painting and change of scenery.

  4. Gretchen says:
    August 12, 2020 at 11:56 am

    As usual, I Love your way with water! Thanks for this breath of salt air–

