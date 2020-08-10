I’ve given upPosted: August 10, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 10 Comments
I’ve given up on growing tomatoes. I can’t compete with the squirrels and chipmunks. I was destroyed this morning when I found this almost-ripe very fat heirloom tomato knocked to the ground and partially eaten. I’ve watched this beauty grow and ripen all summer. I had big plans for it. And while the squirrel watched from his perch on a fence, and to torture myself even more, I weighed it after I found it this morning. One pound, two ounces. Probably would have been one pound three if you count what the squirrel ate.
So that’s it for me and growing tomatoes. That’s why this sketch is my form of a note to self: Leave it to the farmers next year and stick to sketching.
Oh I know this feeling well. My heart goes out to you, Shari. 😕
Oh, yes. There are probably a lot of us that can relate to this one!…. My husband, who is our tomato grower, was especially interested to see your painting this time! He keeps a slingshot on the back deck take out his frustrations on the squirrels! Fantastic rendering of a partially eater Heirloom tomato!!… We feel your pain…..
I know this, too. I worked with a farmer who told me he tied his tomatoes in his wife’s panty hose to keep the birds/squirrels/chipmunks away. Who wears panty hose anymore???
I live in an apartment setting. Couple of years ago i planted tomatoes. The first one came up and before i could harvest it, the neighbors grandson grabbed it. He got in trouble, yet i wont plant again to protect my privacy.
if it’s any solace, my friend slaved as long as you have but couldn’t even get starts … she says getting red & green peppers much easier.
loved the painting
I feel your pain, Shari. I gave up a long time ago fighting nature. 😌
But at least you haven’t given up sketching!!!!! When I first read the title in your email notification…I became concerned….until I read the the complete article! One can always find tomatoes at the grocers or vegetable stands….but great artwork such as yours is a much rarer feast!
That’s quite painful.
I gardened at rental apartments for twenty years before I had my own yard (where squirrels raided my tomatoes, yes). I had neighbors dig entire plants up and put them in front of their apartments; human marauders who picked tomatoes and peppers when they got ripe; landscaping crew that sprayed herbicide around the vegetable patch; rental managers who came and went and were more, or less, sympathetic to our efforts at a community garden plot. Then when I finally got my own place, there were the squirrels. I did finally determine that one thing that helped (somewhat) was to leave lots of water available in bowls here and there. Often the birds and squirrels that bite tomatoes and other fruit are just looking for a source of hydration when it hasn’t rained in a while.
PS That was a beautiful tomato.
Here’s hoping that Ferme Tournesol or another favorite farm can fill in the gap somewhat.
I can relate to your pain – every year the fruit bats would come and raid our mango tree and we would find their left-overs on the ground…..Marylin Smith (Queensland, Australia)
