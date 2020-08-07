Dark beauties

Posted: August 7, 2020

When I first receive my bouquet from Ferme Tournesol, it’s wrapped in brown paper and the flowers are hidden under foliage. As I unwrap it on my counter and separate the blossoms from the greenery, its beauty is revealed. This week it’s a dark beauty, with lots of deep magentas, oranges and reds. To play up the dark flowers, I keep the rest of it light in value, including some of the foliage. Painted on a block of Winsor & Newton Rough, 12″ x 16″, using lots of Permanent Magenta and Sap Green.

6 Comments on “Dark beauties”

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    August 7, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Really nice way to end a week. They are beautiful!

  2. Susan says:
    August 7, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    This is absolutely gorgeous. I particularly like how you dealt with the vase.

  3. carmelcampbell says:
    August 7, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    This is really beautiful. So loose. Would make a great workshop.

  4. jameswebbart says:
    August 7, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    You nailed it yet again ! The rewarding part in doing watercolors/watercolours is the nice surprises you see in what you’ve done looking at the piece a day later. I love how you described the clear glass vase with such few strokes.

  5. sandidureice says:
    August 7, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Gorgeous!

  6. Linda Murray says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Oh wow! Lovely!

