Dark beauties

Dark beautiesPosted: August 7, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
When I first receive my bouquet from Ferme Tournesol, it’s wrapped in brown paper and the flowers are hidden under foliage. As I unwrap it on my counter and separate the blossoms from the greenery, its beauty is revealed. This week it’s a dark beauty, with lots of deep magentas, oranges and reds. To play up the dark flowers, I keep the rest of it light in value, including some of the foliage. Painted on a block of Winsor & Newton Rough, 12″ x 16″, using lots of Permanent Magenta and Sap Green.
Really nice way to end a week. They are beautiful!
LikeLike
This is absolutely gorgeous. I particularly like how you dealt with the vase.
LikeLike
This is really beautiful. So loose. Would make a great workshop.
LikeLike
You nailed it yet again ! The rewarding part in doing watercolors/watercolours is the nice surprises you see in what you’ve done looking at the piece a day later. I love how you described the clear glass vase with such few strokes.
LikeLike
Gorgeous!
LikeLike
Oh wow! Lovely!
LikeLike