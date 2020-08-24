Two firstsPosted: August 24, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 16 Comments
There were two firsts for me today. After over 2000 blog posts (!) this is the first time I sketch a cantaloupe. Also a first for me today: I gave my brush a very good rinse in a cup of tea I was drinking. Not a gentle dip but a really good swim that required a full wash of both the brush and the tea cup.
The colour of cantaloupe is quite delicious to mix. I really wasn’t sure what to use, but I had a blob of Cadmium Orange on my palette, so I started with that. For the lightest part of the melon, I added a bit of yellow and for the part that was backlit, I added some Transparent Orange from Schminke. That seemed to do the trick. I think with colour this bright, you want to get it right the first time with a big juicy wash that is as juicy as the melon itself.
Great colors on the melon and shadow washes. What took you so long?
I’m not sure what took so long… Now I’ll have to get a watermelon and do that too.
This looks good enough too eat! Not so sure the tea was good enough to drink!
That’s funny. No, the tea went straight down the sink but I ate the melon!
How timely is that!? I just finished cutting up two melons! Your painting is fantastic! The colors are so true- for the first time, it is a winner 👍😁
Thanks Linda. I hope you melons were as delicious as this one.
I thought for sure you were going to say you used some of the tea water to dilute the orange. That melon does look juicy, all right! Very well done.
I realized after that I should have tried that too. Next time!! Thanks Lois.
💛💛💛That looks so fresh Shari! 😍 Awesome sketch as usual!!
We had some great cantaloupes this year. Are you familiar with serving cantaloupe wedges sprinkled with a mixture of ground ginger and brown sugar? Try it if you haven’t already!
So juicy my mouth is watering.
Wonderful composition.
Your cantaloupe is perfect!!
LOL about cleaning your brush in your tea! I’ve ALMOST done that myself.
I love the melon, perfect art for a hot summer’s day
Shari! You are a brave heart for admitting that! Also the colour in the oranges parts is spot on!!!
Also I only drink with cups with lids when I paint!!😳
Stay well, stay safe, keep inspiring us too!!
We all need the smiles!
Thanks so much,
Angie🌈
You really nailed the colors in this luscious fruit!!! Well done!
Coffee has been included in some of my colors…..always a fun thing when I’m with my painting group. We laugh, and pour that second cup. Good idea to have a lid on it. I don’t have any orange on my pallette. Will have to get some rather than trying to make it. it is never bright enough.
Beautiful. Juicy!
