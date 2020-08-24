Two firsts

There were two firsts for me today. After over 2000 blog posts (!) this is the first time I sketch a cantaloupe. Also a first for me today: I gave my brush a very good rinse in a cup of tea I was drinking. Not a gentle dip but a really good swim that required a full wash of both the brush and the tea cup.

The colour of cantaloupe is quite delicious to mix. I really wasn’t sure what to use, but I had a blob of Cadmium Orange on my palette, so I started with that. For the lightest part of the melon, I added a bit of yellow and for the part that was backlit, I added some Transparent Orange from Schminke. That seemed to do the trick. I think with colour this bright, you want to get it right the first time with a big juicy wash that is as juicy as the melon itself.