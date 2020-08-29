A different day

A different dayPosted: August 29, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
I started this sketch using the leftover paint in the wells of my palette. Unexpected colours appeared, and maybe they weren’t what I would have chosen to start out with, especially on a sunny day, but I like being surprised. It’s not my usual way of working because my palette is usually clean when I go out, but this yielded some muted hues that made it seem like a different sort of day than it was, or maybe a different place, and in these turbulent times we sometimes need a little escape, even if it is only through our sketches.
What a nice surprise. Very interesting ‘mood’.
Thanks so much Chris.
Since the lockdown it seems that I see many artists are working with gouache. I bought the primary colors and I will try them soon. Have you been thinking about doing a video on using gouache as a built up on watercolor?
Ghislaine, I will definitely be doing a gouache class. I am waiting for the autumn weather to start this one. Thanks for asking. Hope all is well with you.
This is what I am hoping you will teach in one of the virtual workshops. ( please)
Irene, what specifically about this do you want to see in a workshop? Boats and reflections, or being more interpretive with colour? Your answer will help me a lot. Thanks!
No need to tell all your secrets but, it makes me smile. Sometimes, I too begin using leftover paint. Without knowing what kind of day it was we see it as a beauty! Thanks for sharing.
Bernadette, I’ve been sharing secrets on my blog for a long time : )
Love the mysterious atmosphere.
