A different day

I started this sketch using the leftover paint in the wells of my palette. Unexpected colours appeared, and maybe they weren’t what I would have chosen to start out with, especially on a sunny day, but I like being surprised. It’s not my usual way of working because my palette is usually clean when I go out, but this yielded some muted hues that made it seem like a different sort of day than it was, or maybe a different place, and in these turbulent times we sometimes need a little escape, even if it is only through our sketches.