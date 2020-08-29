A different day

I started this sketch using the leftover paint in the wells of my palette. Unexpected colours appeared, and maybe they weren’t what I would have chosen to start out with, especially on a sunny day, but I like being surprised. It’s not my usual way of working because my palette is usually clean when I go out, but this yielded some muted hues that made it seem like a different sort of day than it was, or maybe a different place, and in these turbulent times we sometimes need a little escape, even if it is only through our sketches.

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    August 29, 2020 at 10:52 am

    What a nice surprise. Very interesting ‘mood’.

  2. Ghislaine Gargaro says:
    August 29, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Since the lockdown it seems that I see many artists are working with gouache. I bought the primary colors and I will try them soon. Have you been thinking about doing a video on using gouache as a built up on watercolor?

  3. IRENE Reinhold says:
    August 29, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    This is what I am hoping you will teach in one of the virtual workshops. ( please)

  4. Bernadette says:
    August 29, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    No need to tell all your secrets but, it makes me smile. Sometimes, I too begin using leftover paint. Without knowing what kind of day it was we see it as a beauty! Thanks for sharing.

  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    August 29, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Love the mysterious atmosphere.

