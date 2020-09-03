Where to start

I’m determined to paint all of the bouquets I receive this summer from Ferme Tournesol. This is the fourth. Each one is a challenge because of the variety of flower shapes and colours. In each bouquet there are flowers I’ve never seen before, so the Plant Snap app on my phone comes in handy. A quick photo and I get the name! On the weekend I also brought home a few zinnias from my friend Alison’s splendid garden, so I added those in as well.

I’m never really sure where to start the drawing for something this complex. The sensible place might be to start with the big zinnias at the bottom of the bouquet, but I did something a little different today. I started at the top. I wanted to make sure I got in the tiny flowers at the top of the bouquet, so I drew those first and worked my way downward. Of course that can end up being problematic if you don’t leave enough room for the rest of the flowers, or if you end up stopping the bouquet in an awkward spot, but I was working on a longish pad of Arches paper so I managed to get it all in. I have two or three more bouquets left from the farmers in the coming weeks and then it will be back to grocery store blooms for me.

25 Comments on “Where to start”

  1. Sheryl says:
    September 3, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    This is LOVELY. Anyone could mistake it for a Charles Reid painting. Did he influence your style? Your description is appreciated, too. That is a lot to paint……

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      September 3, 2020 at 3:44 pm

      HI Sheryl. Charles Reid is definitely a huge inspiration for me when I paint flowers. I have been reading his books for years and my big regret is that I never took a workshop with him when he was around. Thanks for writing!

      • Sheryl says:
        September 3, 2020 at 7:34 pm

        I have a friend who took a workshop with Mr. Reid. She said he painted very deliberately, but the vertical paper made it drip and run and look so loose. Yes, he is missed. Your work is very inspirational. Thanks for all you do.

  2. Roben says:
    September 3, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Any more online classes coming soon ?

  3. Barbara Weeks says:
    September 3, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Beautiful!!

  4. angmacleod says:
    September 3, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Stunning!!!!

  5. RooiPing Lim says:
    September 3, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Charles Reid comes to mind.. yours better ! Flowers next course!!???

  6. murraylh says:
    September 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    This is really gorgeous!

  7. Denise says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    This is awesome! Love how the backwash “blossoms” work in the bouquet. As always, your greens amaze me.

  8. Paul RoyPaul Roy says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Colorful ,exciting, random “au naturel”. So much to see and look again and again. Love your technique(s).

  9. Nicole Fortier says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Magnifique!!!

  10. Laurel says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    I love the way you pint the vase, I too hope the next course is flowers.

  11. Bernadette says:
    September 3, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Wow, what a beauty!

  12. Jane Hannah says:
    September 3, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Omg! So beautiful Shari — takes my breath away.

  13. Chris Rusk says:
    September 3, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Elegant. Your blossoms are so ‘alive’!

  14. Jane Hannah says:
    September 3, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    And very happy that flowers are next -)))

  15. Rita Cleary says:
    September 3, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Gorgeous, Shari!

  16. okaypolliwog says:
    September 3, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    An exceptionally nice one, Shari! You did an awesome job with the lighting on the orange zinnia in the front.

    Amelia

    >

  17. stacey says:
    September 4, 2020 at 4:30 am

    wow that’s beautiful!

