Treasure

In my university days, or shortly after, a friend was selling an immense wooden drafting table. Even though I probably had no room for it at the time, I found a way to get it home and have been using it to paint on ever since. It’s been such a fixture in my studio that I take it for granted, but when I was sketching the objects on top of it today, I took a good look at it (six feet wide, four feet deep and three inches thick) and I realized what a treasure it is. The surface is so vast that I can work on two paintings at the same time and still have room for jugs of water and cans of brushes. At times it serves at a cutting surface for paper, a tabletop for still life, and if I lowered it and put some chairs around it, a family of six could comfortably eat a meal on it. I sketched it today with a limited palette of four gouache colours (red, yellow, blue and white) on some toned paper.

4 Comments on "Treasure"

  1. loisajay says:
    September 5, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    “I don’t know where I’ll put it, but I’ll take it”–those usually work out to be the best purchases!

  2. karim waked says:
    September 5, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    très très beau Shari

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

  3. John Bartoldus says:
    September 5, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Been in your studio, seen it, and love your interpretation and commentary of it. John

