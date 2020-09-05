TreasurePosted: September 5, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 4 Comments
In my university days, or shortly after, a friend was selling an immense wooden drafting table. Even though I probably had no room for it at the time, I found a way to get it home and have been using it to paint on ever since. It’s been such a fixture in my studio that I take it for granted, but when I was sketching the objects on top of it today, I took a good look at it (six feet wide, four feet deep and three inches thick) and I realized what a treasure it is. The surface is so vast that I can work on two paintings at the same time and still have room for jugs of water and cans of brushes. At times it serves at a cutting surface for paper, a tabletop for still life, and if I lowered it and put some chairs around it, a family of six could comfortably eat a meal on it. I sketched it today with a limited palette of four gouache colours (red, yellow, blue and white) on some toned paper.
“I don’t know where I’ll put it, but I’ll take it”–those usually work out to be the best purchases!
So true!!!
très très beau Shari
Been in your studio, seen it, and love your interpretation and commentary of it. John
