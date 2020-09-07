REM on Labour Day

Montreal’s REM light rail line is making its way west. I draw it often but I stopped for the summer because it was too hot to sketch from the car and there’s not much shade out on the highway. Now that September is here, I’m starting back and I was rewarded with the start of the Kirkland station. This is the first time I get to draw something other than the construction of the line itself. And I’m lucky because this station is being built right in front of a Tim Horton’s coffee shop, which means there’s parking and coffee for me when I draw, especially as the weather starts to change.

If you’re interested to see what this elevated station will look like, have a look at the architectural renders on the REM site. You’ll see a view of the Kirkland station seen from Highway 40. It’s pretty cool.