REM on Labour Day

REM on Labour DayPosted: September 7, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Montreal’s REM light rail line is making its way west. I draw it often but I stopped for the summer because it was too hot to sketch from the car and there’s not much shade out on the highway. Now that September is here, I’m starting back and I was rewarded with the start of the Kirkland station. This is the first time I get to draw something other than the construction of the line itself. And I’m lucky because this station is being built right in front of a Tim Horton’s coffee shop, which means there’s parking and coffee for me when I draw, especially as the weather starts to change.
If you’re interested to see what this elevated station will look like, have a look at the architectural renders on the REM site. You’ll see a view of the Kirkland station seen from Highway 40. It’s pretty cool.
Glad to see you are tracking their progress! I opened that site and it is impressive. Hopefully it will be a model for other cities.
It really is impressive Donna. I can’t wait to ride on it. And draw on the new train! Maybe next year.
Thank you Shari, a very informative post: linking your sketches and experiences with the website. I love these sketches you do out on site. How long did this one take and do you tend to set a time limit? And there seems to have been some choices made about what detail to include. Wonderful documentation.
Thanks so much! This one took a little over an hour. The drawing part was quite long. All that tricky perspective!
I love how festive it looks with all the wee flags.
Thanks for the link to the REM website. It really is a very impressive project! The REM and your documentation in sketches.
